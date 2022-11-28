Disney is the biggest winner and loser at the Thanksgiving box office

This year’s Thanksgiving box office was both feast and famine for waltz disney .

While ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ added $64 million to its domestic tally over the five-day period, Disney’s latest animated feature ‘Strange World’ failed to attract moviegoers. , generating just $18.6 million between Wednesday and Sunday and a dismal $11.9 million for the traditional three-day opener.

It’s the worst three-day opening for a Disney animated feature since 2000’s “The Emperor’s New Groove,” which grossed just under $10 million on its debut, according to Comscore data. .

The dichotomous weekend comes as CEO Bob Iger returns to lead the company, promising to restructure Disney in a way that puts creativity first. Iger is expected to expand on those plans at a company town hall on Monday.

Thanksgiving week is usually a tough time at the box office. For the past decade, not including 2020 and 2021, the five-day Thanksgiving gap — from the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through Sunday — has generated more than $250 million in ticket sales each year.

This year, the national Thanksgiving box office totaled approximately $121 million. “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” leads the pack, with “Strange World” taking second place. All other films including sony Disney’s “Devotion,” “The Menu,” and Searchlight Warner Bros. “Black Adam” and Universal “The Fabelmans” grossed less than $10 million each.

Not in the mix is by Netflix “Glass onion.” The streamer declined to share the box office receipts for Rian Johnson’s latest film, despite it reportedly grossing between $13 million and $15 million over the five-day period.

While “Strange World” outperformed a number of other films this weekend, its muted opening raises concerns about Disney’s animation strategy and whether Iger can right the ship.

Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, who took over from Iger at the onset of the pandemic in early 2020, made a series of decisions that alienated the company’s creative leaders in the wake of theater closures.

For starters, he reorganized the company to put creative decisions through a single leader, rather than each studio, taking power away from the people responsible for Disney’s biggest blockbusters.

Chapek then opted to release a number of Pixar and Disney animated films directly on the company’s streaming service rather than in theaters. This was partly because at the time children weren’t vaccinated and families avoided theaters, but also to try and bolster Disney+’s library with new content.

These decisions have caused confusion among the public during the theatrical release of Disney animated films. Either these moviegoers don’t know the movie is on the market, or they think it’s coming to Disney’s streaming platform.

This happened when Disney released “Lightyear” in theaters in June. While the previous two films in the Toy Story franchise each opened to more than $100 million domestically, “Lightyear” garnered just $50 million in ticket sales on its debut.