Dolphins top Texans early, survive late rally amid injury struggles for fifth straight win – The Denver Post

It had the makings of an even more dominating and all-around performance than the Miami Dolphins did in their last outing.

But after taking a 30-0 halftime lead against the Houston Texans, the early departure of left tackle Terron Armstead with a pectoral injury put a damper on Miami’s efforts.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins came away with a 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, which followed the team’s 39-17 win over the Cleveland Browns two weeks earlier on the other side of the week. leave.

Miami, which reclaimed the AFC East lead due to its tiebreaker against the Buffalo Bills, won its fifth straight game and had its first 8-3 start since 2001 before the schedule got tough again. in December. The league’s worst Texans are now 1-9-1.

The Dolphins’ 30-0 halftime lead was the second-biggest the franchise had in the past 30 seasons, beaten only by a 41-0 halftime advantage Miami had at halftime. a meeting in 2015 with Houston.

The Dolphins defense gave the Texans just 32 yards in the first half. Miami’s offense drove in on all but one possession before halftime.

But without Armstead, the Dolphins couldn’t protect quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was sacked four times between the third quarter and the final practice of the first half and suffered another withdrawal which was nullified by a face mask penalty.

Tagovailoa had another solid outing, but wasn’t as sharp as he was in his last three games where he had a quarterback rating of 135.0 or better each time.

With coach Mike McDaniel pulling him for backup Skylar Thompson in the third quarter, Tagovailoa went 22 of 36 for 299 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He broke Miami’s record for consecutive passes without an interception, finishing Sunday sitting at 174, surpassing Ryan Tannehill’s previous mark of 160.

The Texans had two second-half touchdowns, which were followed by missed two-point conversions, plus a field goal, to bring them within two possessions, 30-15, with nine minutes remaining. Their late rally was then stopped by a third sack from Jerome Baker which ended a scoring opportunity. Their next chance was cut short by an interception from Verone McKinley.

Miami opened up a 10-0 lead early in the first quarter when Tagovailoa bought time in the pocket, slid left and found tight end Durham Smythe in the middle for the 4-yard score.

The Dolphins added to the advantage early in the second quarter after an Andrew Van Ginkel interception and a 23-yard return from Houston’s 3-yard line. Jeff Wilson Jr. scored easily on a transfer the following game, his third touchdown in as many games since moving to Miami at the deadline. Van Ginkel came close to scoring his second touchdown of November after picking up a punt blocked by Jaelan Phillips in Chicago on Nov. 6.

Later in the lead, 20-0, the Dolphins got their defensive touchdown when cornerback Xavien Howard took a forced fumble by safety Eric Rowe 16 yards from the end zone.

Miami missed another touchdown chance between the two scores. Tagovailoa and Hill just couldn’t connect on a short on second-and-goal, and the Dolphins settled for a short Jason Sanders field goal, his second of the first half.

Sanders added another field goal to end the half and sent Miami into the locker room with a 30-0 lead. Tagovailoa fell awkwardly on a sack by Maliek Collins from the Texans after Armstead left but stayed in the game to start the second half. He was then sacked three more times in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins defense gave up back-to-back goals to Houston, one capped by a 3-yard touchdown run from Dare Ogunbowale and the other a 25-yard strike from quarterback Kyle Allen to winger tight Jordan Akins.

Allen went 26 of 39 for 215 yards, the touchdown and two interceptions. The Dolphins allowed just 36 rushing yards. Along with Baker, linebackers Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb, Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley had sacks.

Hill, who struggled with cramps late in Sunday’s game, and Jaylen Waddle totaled 85 receiving yards apiece.

The road is getting tougher for the Dolphins after going through a soft part of the schedule in the five-game winning streak. Miami has three consecutive road games on deck, with back-to-back West Coast games against the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, followed by a trip to Buffalo to face the Bills.

