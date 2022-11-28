Draymond Green calls late technology “crazy”; Stephen Curry picks one up in solidarity

MINNEAPOLIS — Warriors forward Draymond Green wasn’t happy when he received a technical foul in the closing seconds of Golden State’s 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Green, who finished the game with 19 points and 11 assists for his first double-double of the season, was given a technical foul with 1:19 left in the fourth quarter after Jordan Poole went to the hoop and finished with a floating lay-up. Green, who was on the bench, mimicked Poole’s move as he jumped up and down, moving slightly across the court.

It was Green’s seventh technical foul of the season. If a player reaches 16 technicians, he will be suspended for one match.

“It’s crazy. I’ve probably had four technicians this year that are questionable,” Green said after the game. “They told me I was at the lane line, but I thought I was standing in the corner. So I don’t know. It sucks, though.”

Less than a minute later, Stephen Curry was called for a technical for running onto the pitch and waving his towel after Donte DiVincenzo hit a three – a sign of support for Green.

Green said he “absolutely” appreciated Curry’s attempt to prove a point.

“It’s the NBA, man,” Green said. “Your teammates are making a good move, I didn’t affect the game. There was no one near me. So it sucks. And the fact that it’s going to count against my technical count? Common, that’s ridiculous. “