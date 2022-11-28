Escondido home fire displaces 2 residents

Two Escondido residents escaped a house fire that damaged a bedroom and forced them to seek temporary housing on Sunday, an official said.

The fire started around 10:35 a.m. on Fairdale Avenue near East Grand Avenue, not far from Oak Hill Elementary School.

Escondido Fire Department spokesman Jeff Murdock said a 911 caller reported black smoke billowing from the front of the house. When firefighters responded, they saw a plume of smoke in the sky and called in additional units.

When the teams arrived, the residents were outside. Both men had evacuated safely on their own, Murdock said.

Firefighters contained the blaze to a bedroom, he said.

“We got it under control pretty quickly,” Murdock said. He added that the fire was largely extinguished in about 20 minutes.

Firefighters called paramedics to check on residents for smoke inhalation, but residents, who were “alert and oriented,” refused medical treatment, Murdock said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.

The Red Cross has been asked to help residents find temporary accommodation.