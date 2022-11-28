EUR/USD climbs to five-month high as buyers look for next upside leg

The pair is now up 0.9% on the day at 1.0490, which is the highest level since late June. There isn’t really a major catalyst for the Euro in trading today as the pair traded quite in line with other dollar pairs earlier amid more pessimistic risk sentiment. But as we enter European morning trade, the Euro has rallied and is building on that momentum to push higher now.

I want to attribute the move to a more technical push as buyers continue to show interest around the 200 day moving average (blue line) as seen above at 1.0382 currently since the end of the last week. Added to this is the defense of key near-term levels earlier in the day amid the Dollar’s advance:

Holding above the major hourly moving averages continues to show that buyers have an appetite to maintain bullish momentum after recovering from a dip to the 1.0225-30 levels early last week.

Looking ahead, a break of 1.0500 will give much-needed bulls a break in search of the next leg higher – which could see the pair turn towards key trendline resistance at the highs. May 2021 and February 2022, seen closer to 1.0640 currently.