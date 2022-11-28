Fights between siblings can lead to estrangement

Dear Amy: I have three children in their thirties.

My eldest son (#1) and second daughter have been very angry with each other for over a year.

In my opinion, my daughter may be 70% responsible and my number one son 30%. Neither will admit fault or apologize.

They don’t want to be in each other’s presence.

Nothing my wife or I do helps.

Son no. 1 and his wife are having their first baby in four months, and so far he says we can’t tell our daughter.

We welcome birthdays and parties at our home. I say invite them all and if they don’t want to come, so be it.

Son no. 2 (which is not involved in this drama) celebrates its birthday, which we will celebrate at home.

Son no. 1 will not come because our daughter is attending, but wants to hold a later event for Son no. 2 (the girl will not be invited).

Looks like something similar is on offer for Christmas.

I’m not interested in enabling this mess by attending side events my daughter isn’t invited to or uninviting her.

I want to tell my daughter about the birth of our first grandchild because it’s a family affair.

My wife is more interested in doing this than not. 1 Son wants.

It’s partly because he lives a block away from us and my wife doesn’t want him venting his anger at us by preventing us from being close to their child. (He didn’t threaten that, but she’s nervous.)

No suggestions?

— Disgusted Dad

Dear daddy: I am with you on this point. You present Son no. 1 as being the primary driver for perpetuating this unhealthy dynamic, and if that’s true, then I’d say he’s quickly closing the “offending” gap with his sister.

I’m sorry your family is going through this. The estrangement between family members (and now the threat of it) seems to be on the rise – at least judging by the contents of my (virtual) mailbag.

You seem worried but valiant, but your wife’s fears will only allow your eldest son to tighten the grip, manipulate and control the whole family. This absurdity of not “letting” you announce the imminent birth of your grandchild is… ridiculous. He doesn’t seem mature enough to be a father.

With regard to your wife, I suggest that you both keep this in mind: whenever you make a decision based on fear, the outcome will not benefit anyone.

You must convey to all your children (by your actions or your words): “We will continue to organize events at home. As in the past, all family members are always invited and welcome. Come, don’t come, it’s up to you. But I won’t be attending several events because my children have decided to prolong a dispute that should have been settled a long time ago.

Dear Amy: I am lucky to have two beautiful and sweet daughters. The two are college graduates living alone in long-term relationships.

My daughters have chosen two very different career paths – one earns VERY well, while her sister struggles to pay her monthly bills.

Is it okay to help the girl in trouble?

Will the other girl feel slighted?

I don’t want to cause trouble.

— Potential Bank Mom

Dear Mom: Yes, it’s good to help your struggling daughter. Being in a financial bind is extremely stressful; help can give someone breathing space and a fresh start. Unfortunately, however, repeated bailouts could halt its progress.

Your more needy daughter may need to check her expenses, find another job (or choose another partner) in order to live within her means.

If you help one girl, the other girl might feel slighted, but there’s also a lesson for her: life isn’t always fair.

His chosen path and hard work literally paid off. Surely she wouldn’t want it otherwise. She will face various challenges in her own future and as a mother you will do your best to be there for her too.

You don’t have to justify your own financial choices to anyone unless those choices put you or others at risk.

Dear Amy: “Tree owner” asked about the big tree in his yard which every fall loses its leaves partly on the neighbor’s yard.

Picking up the leaves and seed pods from our neighbor’s tree each fall reminds us of what a gift shade has been all summer.

– Neighbour

Dear neighbour : That’s the idea!

