Fights between siblings can lead to estrangement

Holiday gifts lead to an abundance of angst
Dear Amy: I have three children in their thirties.

My eldest son (#1) and second daughter have been very angry with each other for over a year.

In my opinion, my daughter may be 70% responsible and my number one son 30%. Neither will admit fault or apologize.

They don’t want to be in each other’s presence.

Nothing my wife or I do helps.

Son no. 1 and his wife are having their first baby in four months, and so far he says we can’t tell our daughter.

We welcome birthdays and parties at our home. I say invite them all and if they don’t want to come, so be it.

Son no. 2 (which is not involved in this drama) celebrates its birthday, which we will celebrate at home.

Son no. 1 will not come because our daughter is attending, but wants to hold a later event for Son no. 2 (the girl will not be invited).

Looks like something similar is on offer for Christmas.

I’m not interested in enabling this mess by attending side events my daughter isn’t invited to or uninviting her.

denverpost

