Find gifts for the whole family with these Cyber ​​Monday deals under $50

With Cyber ​​Monday sales are in full swing, you can grab even more deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other retailers. You’ll find discounts on tech gifts (including gifts for yourself, of course) from Apple, Amazon, and Belkin, as well as things like air fryers, fuzzy slippers, and popular toys — all for $50 or less.

If you’re looking for cheaper stocking stuffers or gifts, you can also find our roundup of the best. Cyber ​​Monday Deals Under $25. After checking them out, you might also want to check out Cyber ​​Monday TV discounts, laptop and some pretty quirky odds and ends.

We’ll keep updating this list of Cyber ​​Monday deals under $50 you can shop today, so check back often for our current picks.

Tech deals under $50 for Cyber ​​Monday: Amazon, Apple, JBL and more

Every time Amazon has offered a pack like this in the past, it’s sold out before the end of the sale period – and the pack with two bulbs is already sold out. As this is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot, we expect the huge discount to generate a lot of interest, so be sure to grab one now before it’s too late.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max sits above the Fire TV Stick 4K in Amazon’s lineup, making it one of the better options for many people. It’s $10 more than the regular Fire TV Stick 4K, but for the extra $10 you get 40% more power (meaning faster app loads and better browsing overall), plus Wi-Fi 6 support for faster streaming. You receive price alerts for Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

The cable is made from Kevlar to ensure it is ultra durable and can keep up with your wear and tear. It has USB-A, mini USB and USB-C charging connections that you can mix and match to ensure you can easily power up all your favorite gadgets.

An AirTag would make a great gift for any Apple fan in your life and you can save a few bucks on one right now. These little trackers can be slipped into luggage, backpacks and wallets or attached to keys, bikes and more. You receive price alerts for Apple AirTag: $25

Amazon’s latest Echo Show 5 model is currently 59% off at Amazon, bringing it down to its lowest price ever. It comes in three color options, has a 5-inch screen on the front, and a 2-megapixel camera for video calls with friends and family. You are receiving price alerts for Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 Release) | Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP Camera | Abyssal Blue

Amazon’s Fire tablets are some of the best-selling devices during times like Black Friday, and right now the company has its newest (and smallest) tablet for a really affordable price at just $40. Currently all three colors are in stock, but this may change at any time. You receive price alerts for Fire 7 Tablet: $40

At-home deals under $50 for Cyber ​​Monday: air fryer, blender, pillow

With so much of our lives being digital these days, you might not think a pen is a great gift, but it can be awesome. Sometimes you just need to write things down and this stylish pen not only looks great, but also writes very easily. Try one today.

This Bella air fryer has a large 8 quart capacity, making it ideal for small or large families. It comes with a divider for the basket so you can cook two things at the same time, although they must cook at the same temperature unlike dual basket air fryers.

Software deals under $50 for Cyber ​​Monday: Microsoft, Dollar Flight Club, LastPass and more

This limited time offer is close to the lowest price we’ve seen for this very popular Microsoft Office lifetime license. It’s available for Mac and Windows, so be sure to pick the right one for the computer you use regularly.

This bundle includes five courses and over 180 hours of training materials. Whether you’re looking to change careers or just want to learn more, it’s a great way to learn useful skills at a fraction of the usual price.

Whether you’re traveling for business or pleasure, you should use Dollar Flight Club to help you get the best flights at the cheapest prices. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription for just $50, which is an absolute steal.

Cyber ​​Monday Fashion Deals Under $50: Shoes, Slippers, Travel Kit

Hey Dude makes lightweight slip-ons in a ton of different colors and patterns, and many of them are 20% off right now. They are true to size and very comfortable to wear for long periods of time. You are receiving price alerts for Hey Dude Mens Wally Stretch Pride Size 12 | Men’s shoes | Men’s lace-up loafers | Comfortable and light

Cyber ​​Monday Toy Deals Under $50: Up To 50% Off