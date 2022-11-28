Florida election gave Republicans big wins as Democrats scramble: NPR

toggle caption Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Florida Republicans have won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political pundits say this election could mark the end of Florida’s longstanding status as the nation’s biggest swing state, but Democrats and third-party groups say they aren’t convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.

They say there’s a more complicated explanation for what happened in Florida mid-term.

Dwight Bullard, a former state legislator and senior policy adviser to a social justice advocacy group called Florida Rising, said this year’s election will always be tough for Democrats. He said he and other groups that worked primarily with black and Latino voters in Florida — key voting blocs for Democrats — were dealing with unmotivated constituencies and a well-funded, well-organized opposition.

“You know a lot of political tailwinds had already been established,” Bullard said. “If we were to use the analogy of a track meet, people had already started running a few yards ahead by the time a full-scale Democratic organization started. So it was really going to be a catch-up game.”

And they just haven’t caught up, he said.

Anthony Verdugo, founder and executive director of the Christian Family Coalition Florida, said conservative mobilization efforts like his have been hard at work for years. He said they’ve really picked up a lot of momentum, though, over the past year.

“The governor’s office and the Republican Party have been focused on a very aggressive voter registration drive,” he said. “Florida has always – since its founding – been a registered Democratic majority state. In December of last year, we crossed the threshold.”

Verdugo said his own group registered about 1,300 Conservative voters in just three weeks last fall. He also credits Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis — who he says has done an effective job of rallying the party’s base by tackling many cultural issues. As a result, Verdugo said, Republicans had a more consistent and clearer message for their constituents than Democrats.

“I think combined with all the good the Republican Party has done, it has made it unbalanced and has become all the difference in the world,” he explained.

toggle caption Rebecca Blackwell/AP Rebecca Blackwell/AP

DeSantis won re-election by almost 20 percentage points. Throughout the election, other Republicans have done nearly as well.

Joshua Karp, a Democratic strategist, said he was skeptical this equated to a huge political victory led by DeSantis.

“He won about 4.1 million votes four years ago,” Karp said. “He got about 4.6 million votes this time. So he definitely increased the size of his coalition by a few hundred thousand people. In a state like Florida, it’s a few percentage points. Which really happened was that the Democrats didn’t show up at the polls.”

It’s all about the money

Statewide turnout was down more than half a million votes from 2018. Karp attributes much of that lack of motivation among Florida Democratic voters to money.

Tessa Petit, executive director of an immigrant rights group called the Florida Immigrant Coalition, said her group’s electoral arm is pleading with domestic donors to help them get the vote. But she and other groups have missed out on millions of dollars in fundraising.

“Investment has gone down a lot,” Petit said. “The donors pulled out because I think they kind of – I don’t know maybe they completely lost faith in the party.”

Four years ago, money was pouring into Florida for groups like the Florida Immigrant Coalition, Petit said. That year, DeSantis won the race for governor by just 0.04% of the vote.

Petit said that lack of funding is why Miami Dade County in particular saw a 10 percentage point drop in voter turnout this year compared to the last midterm elections. Because of the state’s diversity, she said, it takes a lot of money to get the vote in communities of color. Petit said that’s why national donors shouldn’t choose which years to invest here if they want to see results.

“Florida is not a state you can date,” she said. “You gotta get into a you know – you gotta get into a relationship, a committed relationship with Florida.”

Voting rights laws may have had an impact

Reviewing the election results, voting rights groups and Florida Democrats said there was a toxic environment around voting this year created by Republicans.

Karp said that over the past two years, DeSantis signed two voting bills that made it harder for third-party groups to register voters to “make it harder to collect mail-in ballots and deposit for people who may have difficulty accessing a polling station”. “

Karp said he was very concerned, however, by Desantis’ announcement earlier this year that his new Election Crimes Unit had arrested 20 people who voted in 2020. In interviews, those people said they believed that they were allowed to vote because the state had given them an elector. registration card.

Bullard said it created a “chilling effect” among some voters who, at one point, got into trouble with the law.

“What we were hearing on the ground was that people who were eligible to vote felt like ‘if I did, it might actually get me arrested again,’” he said. .

Bullard and other Democratic and left-leaning groups say none of this has deterred them from continuing their work in Florida. They say they hope the 2024 election shows Democratic donors that Florida is still a state worth investing in.