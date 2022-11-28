Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner says Pence’s belief that Congress had ‘no right’ to his Jan. 6 testimony should ‘disqualify’ him from public office

Former Vice President Mike Pence.AP Photo/John Minchillo

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner criticized Pence’s refusal to appear before the Jan. 6 panel.

Kirschner said Pence was actually saying Americans “have no right” to his “relevant” testimony.

Trump pressured Pence to help him overturn the 2020 election results, but he refused to do so.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner lambasted President Mike Pence for claiming that Congress had “no right” to his testimony regarding the Capitol riot.

After Pence told CBS earlier this month that “Congress has no right to my testimony,” Kirschner lambasted the former vice president’s stance in a video released Thursday.

“The seven words that Mike Pence recently said that I support disqualify him from ever holding public office again,” he said.

“Let’s be clear: By extension, Mike Pence is saying, ‘The American people have no right to my relevant testimony as Congress tries to craft laws to prevent this from happening again,’” the ex- prosecutor.

Kirschner argued that Congress had sufficient reason to question Pence about Trump’s repeated attempts to void the 2020 presidential election.

As Trump recently launched his 2024 presidential campaign, Pence continues to ponder his own bid for the White House, which would put him on a collision course with his former boss.

