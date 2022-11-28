‘Frustration’ fuels Denver Broncos sideline explosion

CHARLOTTE, NC — In a season where the only thing the Denver Broncos can consistently do, it seems, is raise their own frustration level with one loss after another, a brief burst of sideline between defensive tackle Mike Purcell and quarterback Russell Wilson was caught on camera Sunday.

It happened early in the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ eighth loss of the season. And although both players were quick to dismiss the incident after the Carolina Panthers won 23-10, it was clear the team’s seventh loss in the last eight games had taken its toll.

“Frustration,” Purcell said of the incident. “We all want to trigger something. We’re all in this together, period. It’s our offense quarterback, they’re about to take the field. … Obviously, [the defense wasn’t] do our job, but must have a spark somewhere. They are about to take the field, that was all.

Purcell had just been flagged for an unnecessary roughing penalty on a 26-yard field goal from Panthers kicker Eddy Pineiro with 13 minutes and 33 seconds left in the game. As he walked to the touchline, he was seen shouting at Wilson, who responded before Purcell started shouting again.

“I had just received a penalty on a placement block, frustrated for everything,” Purcell said. “Frustrated for everything, we didn’t do our job in defence…just not well enough.”

“Mike and I are on the same page,” Wilson said. “He came out after throwing a basket, he was pissed off, he just said, ‘We have to, we have to F’in go,’ and I agree. We’re on the same page — there’s no animosity at all.

“We have to win. We have to come here and have some courage for us, some mentality for us. We have to win these football games,” Wilson added. every play and attack, we need to be able to capitalize. So, yeah, there’s nothing at all, me and him – there’s nothing there.’

Broncos players have been repeatedly asked over the past two months if there’s been a growing rift in the locker room because of the team’s offense. The Broncos are the worst performing team in the league – 14.3 points per game – and Sunday’s loss was the ninth time this season they scored 16 points or less, the fourth time they scored 10 points or less .

But after giving up a 100-yard rushing performance as well as a 100-yard receiving effort in each of the last two games — losses to the Las Vegas Raiders and Panthers — some of the Broncos’ defensive leaders haven’t slow to point out there is enough blame for everyone.

“We didn’t play well enough to win, we didn’t stop the run, we didn’t stop the explosives,” safety Justin Simmons said. “No way you win games like that.”

“We didn’t do enough,” linebacker Josey Jewell said. “This one was no good.”

Simmons said he spoke to Purcell after the match and would speak to Wilson as well.

“I think the chemistry with this band is always great,” Simmons said. “I think when you put in as much as you do week in and week out and you don’t get results, it can be frustrating. So as frustrated as everyone is watching, you can imagine how guys are when this they are the ones trying to work and win football matches.

“And some of that spills over….Those kinds of things happen in a game. Mike means…things don’t work out for us as a team, not just on one side of the ball….Those things are going to happen.’

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he did not see the incident but said after the game he would speak to both players.

“I know they’re both competitors. … We’ll get to the bottom of it,” Hackett said.