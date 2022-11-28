Temperatures in Bundestag offices have fallen to 18 degrees Celsius or lower, reports Der Spiegel

With the onset of cold weather, lawmakers in the German parliament are struggling to warm up at their workplaces, according to Der Spiegel. As the Bundestag cuts its energy consumption amid the crisis, some MPs have complained that such conditions create health risks, the newspaper reported on Friday.

In the article, titled “The Ice Age in Parliament”, the magazine mentions that some ministers and legislators wear turtlenecks under their jackets and shawls or scarves in offices.

According to Der Spiegel, “It’s cold in the Bundestag, unpleasantly cold.”

The newspaper quoted Green Party MP Renate Kuenast complaining: “I sat in a down jacket at the office and constantly ran around. Nevertheless, after a short time, I already had a cold nose.

Temperatures inside the German parliament are said to have dropped significantly just over a week ago. In Kuenast’s office, the thermostat read 18.2 degrees Celsius, although she said it had been even cooler the day before. The former agriculture minister added that some of her colleagues had even worse at their workplaces, potentially putting their health at risk.

Under energy conservation legislation proposed by Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, and passed by parliament in August, temperatures in non-residential government buildings, including the Bundestag, must be kept at 19 degrees. C, the corridors not being heated at all.





Der Spiegel’s report comes amid an acute energy crisis in Germany as the EU struggles to wean itself off Russian energy supplies.

Following Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine, Western nations have imposed sweeping new sanctions on Russia. However, the restrictions have led to a spike in gas prices in the EU.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, these policies will lead to “Very deplorable consequences” for the block, with up to 20 years of deindustrialization ahead.