Get Premium Plus for $6/mo at Amazon

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Cyber ​​Monday sales are here and one of the best early Amazon deals you’ll find is on Audible, the brand’s audiobook service. Right now, subscribers can lock in their first four months of Audible Premium Plus for just $5.95 per month, plus $20 Audible Credit – that’s 60% off the regular price, not including credit. additional $20 (an Audible Premium Plus subscription usually includes a 30-day free trial and then costs $14.95 per month).

The four-month term also includes credits to redeem a free audiobook of your choice each month that you can keep forever, even if you end up canceling your plan. For even more great deals, check out our Cyber ​​Monday best sellers coverage, which we’re continually updating until Cyber ​​Monday ends on November 28th.

How to save 60% on your first 4 months of Audible Premium Plus

All you need to do to claim the offer is visit the Audible Premium Plus page and sign up for a subscription with the discounted price before December 31, 2022. Note: You must be logged in to view the Audible Premium Plus offer. ‘offer.

In addition to getting access to the entire Audible Plus library, Premium Plus members receive a credit each month that can be used to redeem an audiobook to keep forever. Even if you cancel your service (which you can do at any time), you will still be able to keep these titles.

After the four-month promotional period ends, the service will automatically renew at $14.95 per month until you cancel it.

Audible Premium Plus FAQs

What is the difference between Audible Plus and Audible Premium Plus?

Audible Plus is a monthly subscription that includes unlimited listening to the Audible Plus catalog, and Audible Premium Plus is the platform’s premier subscription plan that offers a few additional benefits. The basic Audible Plus subscription costs $8 per month, while Audible Premium Plus usually starts at $15 per month.

The main difference between the two plans is the content you can access. In addition to all the audiobooks and podcasts you get with Audible Plus, an Audible Premium Plus plan also gives you a monthly credit to claim an audiobook from an extensive library of bestsellers and new releases. The audiobooks you select with these credits belong to you, even if you cancel your subscription.

What audiobooks can I listen to on Audible?

Audible has a great selection of audiobooks you can listen to as part of a subscription, as well as a larger store catalog full of titles you can buy individually. The service as a whole offers hundreds of thousands of audiobooks.

If you’re looking for a good audiobook recommendation, check out the best audiobooks and podcasts on Audible in 2022.

Is Audible Worth It?

Audible is the best audiobook platform for most readers thanks to its huge library of titles and account sharing options with Amazon and Kindle. The Whispersync feature is especially handy for Kindle users because it lets you instantly switch between the written book version and the audiobook version of a title, without losing your place.

A Premium Plus plan adds more value by giving you a free bestseller or new release every month. You own the books you redeem with your monthly credit even after your trial ends, so this is a particularly good plan to use in the event of a promotion.

Loading

Something is loading.