Giant wind farms spring up off Scotland, easing pain of oil decline

The pilot of the nearly 80ft workboat revved its powerful engines, pinning the bow against the base of a towering wind turbine in the gentle North Sea. Three men in yellow and orange outfits took a step on metal rungs and began to slowly scale the nearly 300ft structure, past the huge blades that help send electricity to Scotland.

It was a normal working day for these employees and contractors of a Scottish utility, SSE, and its partners, who operate the vast Beatrice wind farm off the northern tip of Britain.

Their job is to go from turbine to turbine – Beatrice has 84 spread over 50 square miles of blue water – servicing the mighty machines. Teams can usually maintain two or three per day.

It’s grueling work – up to 12 hours a day on the water – but it has its rewards. David Larter, one of the men who climbed the tower, showed a video he made on his phone as he had lunch one day from a perch high above the North Sea: a minke whale rolling gently in the water under the tower. “We were very lucky that day,” he said.