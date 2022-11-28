Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys plans to transfer out

By
Rajesh Khanna
-
0
0
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares

Gophers Defensive Tackle Gage Keys Plans To Transfer Out

Gophers defensive tackle Gage Keys said Sunday he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens Dec. 5.

The third-year player from Hillard, Ohio, had five tackles and no sacks in eight regular-season games  in 2022. Keys, who has battled an arm injury this season, played but didn’t record a statistic in the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Saturday. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

“I want to thank the entire staff and my teammates for making it an experience that I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” Keys said in a message on Twitter.

Keys, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 280 pounds, is the second player to leave the Minnesota program over the previous week.

Defensive back Jalen Glaze, who played in 10 games this season, including Iowa, was removed from the roster this week.

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Previous articleSocial benefits paid to non-EU accounts estimated at 150 million euros over 5 years – RT in French
Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna
Rajesh Khanna

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR