Group of black pastors hold vigil for Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Five days have passed since Lorenzo Gamble was killed in a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Va. His mother, Linda Gamble, hasn’t been able to do much, including eat, because she misses him so much.

“It was really difficult because I never, ever thought in a million years that this would be my baby,” Gamble said. “He is gone, but he will always be in my heart.

Gamble spoke Sunday night ahead of a prayer vigil at The Mount Chesapeake Church that honored his son and five other employees who police say were shot by a store supervisor. Six other people injured in Tuesday’s rampage were also honored.

The 90-minute vigil — filled with music, raising hands and invocations to God — was an effort by the Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors to provide some kind of balm to a community that is still raw from the violence.

When the service ended, Gamble and her husband, Alonzo, stood with dozens of others who had lost someone in the carnage, knew someone injured or worked at the store.

Among them was Shelia Bell, 70, a Walmart employee who worked with Lorenzo Gamble, a store custodian for 15 years. She said she also knew the shooter, who died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the scene.

“To tell you the truth, right now I’m numb inside,” Bell said.

During the vigil, a large purple candle was lit for each of the victims. They were Gamble, 43; Fernando “Jesus” Chavez-Barron, 16; Kellie Pyle, 52; Tyneka Johnson, 22; Brian Pendleton, 38; and Randy Blevins, 70.

“We cannot know your pain of waiting to hear from your loved ones or even understand the horror of the phone call when it came,” Senator Mamie Locke said earlier. “But what we can do is come together as a community and provide a shoulder to lean on.”

Congressman Bobby Scott said Chesapeake, a city of about 250,000 near the Atlantic coast, “will now join the list of too many communities forced to endure the unbearable.”

City officials scheduled a candlelight vigil Monday evening in a city park.