Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting, prompting an ashfall advisory for the Big Island





CNN

—



An ashfall advisory is in effect Monday for the Big Island of Hawaii and surrounding waters until 6 a.m. HST (noon EST) after Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, began erupting in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Up to a quarter inch of ash fall could accumulate on parts of the island.

“People with respiratory illnesses should stay indoors to avoid inhaling ash particles and anyone outside should cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth,” the Weather Service warned. Honolulu National.

“Possible damage to crops and animals. Minor damage to equipment and infrastructure. Reduced visibility. Large-scale cleaning may be required,” he added.

The lava flows are contained within the summit area and do not threaten downstream communities, the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said. Winds can carry volcanic gases and fine ash downwind.

“Based on past events, the early stages of a Mauna Loa eruption can be very dynamic, and the location and advancement of lava flows can change rapidly,” the observatory said, adding, “If the eruption remains at Moku’āweoweo, the lava flows most likely confined within the walls of the caldera.

“However, if eruptive vents migrate outside its walls, lava flows can move rapidly downward.”

The eruption began at Moku’āweoweo, the summit caldera of Mauna Loa, on Sunday around 11:30 p.m. HST (5:30 a.m. EST Monday) according to the observatory.

This is a developing story and will be updated.