Here are 12 cool new Christmas albums for the season

Rajesh Khanna
Ever get tired of hearing Nat King Cole talk about “roasting chestnuts over an open fire” over Christmas time?

Yeah, neither do we.

“The Christmas Song” — especially the version Cole delivered in 1961 — is one of those incredible holiday staples that people return to year after year, generation after generation. Others on the treasured short list include Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here”, Johnny Mathis’ “Sleigh Ride” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

So go ahead and crank up the Christmas classics as December 25th approaches. Still, maybe save a few rounds for the newer holiday versions.

There’s certainly never a shortage of new Christmas recordings, as artists from all different genres decide to offer their versions of the holiday songbook and perhaps also provide some original tunes.

Here’s a look at some of the best new Christmas albums released in 2022. All of them are readily available in stores and online at various retail and streaming sites.

“Everyone knows it’s Christmas”, Chris Isaak

Let’s start on a California note and recommend people spend some time with the second vacation offering from this Stockton-born troubadour, who previously rang the bells on the popular 2004 “Christmas.” Isaak once again proves to be a regular Christmas crooner as he rolls in retro/Sun Records style through a mix of holiday standards and original compositions. There’s a lot to like here, but the version of “O Holy Night” stands out as the true guardian.

“Christmas at Home”, Michael W. Smith

The Grammy-winning artist, who has sold more than 18 million albums in a career that dates back to the late ’70s, has a long and successful track record with seasonal recordings. This latest offering – following on from previous winners such as 1989’s “Christmas” and 1998’s “Christmastime” – is an EP that features six newly composed originals, including one song – “Freeze the Frame” – that ranks among the biggest holiday tears in recent years. . “Christmas at Home” is also a family affair, with Smith’s children and even grandchildren participating in the recording.

