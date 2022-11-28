Here are 12 cool new Christmas albums for the season

Ever get tired of hearing Nat King Cole talk about “roasting chestnuts over an open fire” over Christmas time?

Yeah, neither do we.

“The Christmas Song” — especially the version Cole delivered in 1961 — is one of those incredible holiday staples that people return to year after year, generation after generation. Others on the treasured short list include Vince Guaraldi’s “Christmas Time Is Here”, Johnny Mathis’ “Sleigh Ride” and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

So go ahead and crank up the Christmas classics as December 25th approaches. Still, maybe save a few rounds for the newer holiday versions.

There’s certainly never a shortage of new Christmas recordings, as artists from all different genres decide to offer their versions of the holiday songbook and perhaps also provide some original tunes.

Here’s a look at some of the best new Christmas albums released in 2022. All of them are readily available in stores and online at various retail and streaming sites.

“Everyone knows it’s Christmas”, Chris Isaak

Let’s start on a California note and recommend people spend some time with the second vacation offering from this Stockton-born troubadour, who previously rang the bells on the popular 2004 “Christmas.” Isaak once again proves to be a regular Christmas crooner as he rolls in retro/Sun Records style through a mix of holiday standards and original compositions. There’s a lot to like here, but the version of “O Holy Night” stands out as the true guardian.

“Christmas at Home”, Michael W. Smith

The Grammy-winning artist, who has sold more than 18 million albums in a career that dates back to the late ’70s, has a long and successful track record with seasonal recordings. This latest offering – following on from previous winners such as 1989’s “Christmas” and 1998’s “Christmastime” – is an EP that features six newly composed originals, including one song – “Freeze the Frame” – that ranks among the biggest holiday tears in recent years. . “Christmas at Home” is also a family affair, with Smith’s children and even grandchildren participating in the recording.

‘Baby Santa’, Alicia Keys

The multi-platinum singer-songwriter and pianist excels in all aspects of her career. It is therefore not surprising to learn that his first Christmas album is great. Keys’ voice sounds wonderful on this collection of seven standards – including “The Christmas Song”, “Please Come Home for Christmas”, “Christmas Time Is Here” and, of course, the title track – and four original cuts. The first single from the album is “December Back 2 June”, composed by Keys.

‘Louis Wishes You a Cool Christmas’, Louis Armstrong

How is it even possible that it took until this year for someone to release the first compilation of Armstrong’s Christmas recordings? We figured it would have happened in, say, 1962 — not 2022. Oh, well, it really is better late than never, because fans can now enjoy Satchmo’s seasonal efforts like “Cool Yule.” , “‘Zat You, Santa?” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” (performed in a duet with the equally legendary Ella Fitzgerald) all from the same venue. It also includes a track of him reciting the famous poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas”, recorded a few months before his death in 1971.

“It’s our Christmas album”, Switchfoot

The alternative rockers from San Diego are back with their 11th studio album, which also happens to be their first holiday offering. The descriptive title “This Is Our Christmas Album” – which, according to a press release, “was inspired by everyone from the Beach Boys to Black Flag” – features a mix of originals and seasonal favorites such as “J ‘I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day” and “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” And if the weather outside is dreadful, you can soak up the Golden State sunshine by pushing along to the standout track “California Christmas.”

‘The Nativity Scene’, Anne Wilson

No, we’re not talking about Heart’s singer of the same name — whose first name doesn’t contain an ‘e’ — but rather the contemporary Christian music star who rose to fame with 2021’s debut single “My Jesus.” Wilson is one of the genre’s finest young talents, with a classic country vocal style she puts to good use on this six-song EP – which might just be the best holiday offering of 2022. The six cuts (and especially the top five) are all worth listening to over and over again, but it’s the tender version of “O Holy Night” that we can’t get enough of here.

‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’, Backstreet Boys

This incredible “boy band” – whose members are now all in their 40s and, in one case, 50s – finally enters the seasonal contest with their 10th studio album. And it looks like Backstreet Pride is still alive in 2022, given that “A Very Backstreet Christmas” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Holiday Albums chart in October. The boys deliver the harmonies on a nice batch of classics (“The Christmas Song,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” etc.), relatively recent material (including “Last Christmas,” from Wham!) and even some d ‘originals.

“A Family Christmas”, Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli

It’s been a very good holiday season for Andrea Bocelli, the famous Italian tenor whose first seasonal selection – 2014’s “My Christmas” – has sold over 3 million copies in the United States. Now he’s returning to the Christmas songbook with the help of his two of his children — Matteo and Virginia — so fans can hear that musical talent really runs in the Bocelli family. Bocelli’s classic-pop crossover style isn’t for everyone, but if you liked “My Christmas,” you’ll probably also like “A Family Christmas.” (Although, just to be clear, you’re not getting a Muppets duo on this one.) Bocelli, by the way, is performing Dec. 1 at Chase Center.

‘Milk and Cookies: A Merry Christmas Crowder’, Crowder

The Texarkana singer-songwriter looks like he’s having a blast as he sifts through such fun tunes as “The Elf Song” and the long-awaited ode to Mrs. Claus, “The Ballad of Mrs. C (She’s Sick of the Beard).” Yet there is also a more serious and sincere side to the equation, on which listeners can hear things like “I’ve Heard About You” and “Your Praise Goes On All in all, it’s another winner for the artist best known for Christian singles “Good God Almighty” and “In the House.”

‘One more Christmas’, a girl named Tom

Fans of TV talent show “The Voice” will be happy to know that this folksy outfit — which took home the top prize for season 21 under the tutelage of trainer Kelly Clarkson — pulled off a nice little holiday effort. The three siblings – Caleb, Joshua and Bekah Liechty – feature impressively powerful vocal harmonies as they weave their way through numbers such as “Winter Wonderland” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”.

“A Nelson Family Christmas”, Nelson

The album lives up to its title, featuring not only the rocker twins – Gunnar and Matthew Nelson – but also holiday tunes recorded by father Ricky Nelson and grandfather Ozzie Nelson. The album also includes contributions from longtime friends Carnie and Wendy Wilson, daughters of legendary Beach Boy Brian Wilson. The Nelson Brothers – whose 1990 self-titled debut album proved a double-platinum hit that delivered four Top 30 singles – stick to classics such as “Joy to the World” and “Holly Jolly Christmas” here. “.

“Christmas Ballads”, Dave Koz and Friends

On his eighth holiday outing, the master of smooth jazz explores the romantic side of the season with ballads such as “Merry Christmas Darling” and “Ave Maria.” The performances, of course, are top-notch, as Koz makes music with three incredibly talented friends – David Benoit, trumpeter Rick Braun and guitarist Peter White. And, yes, Koz is supporting the album with his annual Christmas tour, which hits Dec. 21 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa and Dec. 22 at the San Jose Civic. See davekoz.com for details.