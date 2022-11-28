Hollywood Christmas Parade turns 90

The Hollywood Christmas Parade will celebrate its 90th anniversary on Sunday with live bands, colorful floats and, of course, the star of the evening: Santa Claus and his reindeer.

This year’s event, which kicks off at 6 p.m., will feature actor Danny Trejo as Grand Marshal along with a host of other celebrities, musical acts and a dozen marching bands.

The 3.2-mile parade route will depart from Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive before heading east on Hollywood Boulevard to Vine Street, then down Vine to Sunset Boulevard before returning west on Sunset and return to Orange Drive.

The parade has been held almost every year since its inception in 1928. The parade was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and before that it was not held from 1942 to 1944 due to the Second World War.

The parade will be taped for a two-hour special airing Dec. 16 on The CW Network from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Elizabeth Stanton as the special co-host.