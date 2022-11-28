How much does a doctor earn? – The fed up of liberal doctors

91,600 euros, once the charges have been deducted, but before social contributions and provident insurance. This was, in 2017, the average annual income received by a general practitioner practicing as a liberal, according to a study published by the Department of Research, Studies, Evaluation and Statistics. An increasing gain: +1.7% per year in current euros (after deducting inflation) since 2014.

“These increases can be explained by the revaluation of the consultations that have taken place,” explains the organization. “With a general practitioner, it went from 23 to 25 euros in 2017.”

It’s not the only reason. “There are more and more patients but fewer and fewer doctors: the surplus of activity also affects income”, reports Michaël Rochoy. And this general practitioner recalls that the price of the consultation is not the only source of income: “We must add the Patient Fee for Attending Physician and the Remuneration on Public Health Objectives”.

55 hours on average per week

But not everyone earns that much. “We reach this level only at the end of the tenth year”, emphasizes Dr. Rochoy. Young GPs receive less, the time to build up their patient base. Other specialties earn, conversely, much more: in sector 2, the income of radiologists, anesthetists-resuscitators, ophthalmologists or surgeons exceeds, on average, 185,000 euros per year.

A high income which nevertheless overlaps with a reality. “A general practitioner will work, on average, 55 hours a week, will have call duty to do on certain evenings and weekends, will have completed at least nine years of study, has no paid holidays and has been paid at Smic during his years of boarding school”, specifies Michaël Rochoy.