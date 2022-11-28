How the event fuels misogyny

One of the fundamental questions regarding the 2022 World Cup hosted by Qatar is what message does it give to women and girls around the world. FIFA claims to defend human rights. His decision in 2010 to award the hosting duties of the 2022 tournament to Qatar was not without controversy, however.

Over the next 12 years, these problems have only intensified. The treatment of migrant workers throughout the build-up to the event drew continued attention, as did how LGBTQ+ rights and women’s rights are violated by local law.

Misogyny, a sexist contempt and hatred of women, aims to keep women in a position inferior to that of men within a patriarchal society. With discrimination against women enshrined in Qatari law – which, among other things, does not criminalize domestic violence or sexual assault – misogyny is broadcast across televisions around the world, via the FIFA World Cup male 2022.

Women in Qatar

Qatari law underpins a deeply patriarchal system. Sex outside marriage is prohibited and Qatari women can only marry with the permission of a male guardian.

This controversial system of male guardianship also shapes women’s ability to study, drive and travel. Men have the uncontested right to divorce, but the grounds on which a woman can seek a divorce are limited. Wives are expected to obey their husbands and their priority is considered housekeeping.

Women cannot transmit their nationality to their children, unlike men, nor can they take care of their children in the event of divorce or the death of their husband. Female beneficiaries receive only half of any inheritance their brothers receive.

Women are asked to provide proof of marriage to receive sexual and prenatal health care. And they must adhere to a strict dress code.

Above all, domestic violence and rape are not criminalized. While family law prohibits moral or physical assault by husbands against their wives, reporting domestic abuse or sexual violence is frowned upon as it is seen as bringing shame on the family.

The lack of domestic violence prosecutions and victim blaming that surrounds sexual assault point to possible risks for any woman attending the World Cup.

Research shows that women face an increased risk of sexual assault at any major sports tournament. It also shows, in the UK, the increase in domestic violence around World Cup matches and other major sporting tournaments.

Women at the World Cup

Reports have pointed out that this increased risk has already led to many women not wanting to travel to Qatar for the World Cup. This, in itself, is discriminatory.

Those heading to Doha are asked to follow a strict dress code. FIFA’s position on this is unclear. It stipulates that people attending matches can wear whatever they want but also that they must respect local laws.

When in public, women in Qatar are expected to cover up. They must forgo tight clothing and not show their cleavage, knees, or shoulders, and failure to follow these rules can result in jail time or fines.

Official travel advice issued by the UK government also covers strict laws against extramarital relationships. There are many cases of visitors being punished for being seen as breaking these laws.

In June 2021, a Mexican World Cup official reported that she had been sexually assaulted. As a result, she was charged with extramarital sex, which is against Qatari laws, rather than being considered a victim of sexual violence. This saw her threatened with imprisonment and 100 lashes.

And in 2020, 13 Australian women were forcibly removed at gunpoint from grounded Qatar Airways planes in Doha. They were then forced to undergo internal examinations, without their consent, as authorities sought to locate the mother of a newborn baby who had been found at the airport.

This subordination of women is in direct conflict with human rights laws. The United Nations and the European Convention on Human Rights state categorically that any compromise of women’s rights violates international human rights law.

Significant progress has been made in terms of women’s rights around the world over the past 25 years, particularly in the field of football itself. Women’s football has seen huge success lately, especially with the success of the England women’s team in winning the European Cup.

By hosting the Men’s World Cup in Qatar, and not sanctioning the country’s lack of progress on women’s rights, the impression given is that these rights are discretionary. However, preventing discrimination and violence against women and girls is never optional. It’s not a cultural issue. It is a serious violation of human rights.

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

