Idaho murders: Police see influx of 911 calls from fearful community

Authorities are receiving an influx of 911 calls from the fearful University of Idaho community weeks after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus home.

The students — Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 – were killed in the early hours of November 13. No arrests were made.

Kernodle, Mogen and Goncalves were roommates. Chapin was sleeping with Kernodle, his girlfriend.

A photo posted by Kaylee Goncalves just days ago shows University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. The four were found dead in an off-campus house on November 13, 2022. Kaylee Gonçalves/Instagram

Moscow police said on Sunday that since the killings they had received 78 calls for “unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for social assistance checks, compared to 70 calls and 18 requests respectively for the whole of October.

Police, who have asked the community for help, also noted that residents uploaded more than 488 digital media submissions to the FBI’s page for the case.

The house where four University of Idaho students were found dead on November 13, 2022. Heather Roberts/ABC News

Investigators Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead in Moscow, Idaho. RAJAH BOSE/The New York Times/Redux

Idaho Governor Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in emergency funds for the ongoing investigation, police say.

Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News on Sunday that the victims’ families’ concerns about the case cooling off were “legitimate,” but he added, ” our concern is a successful prosecution”.

“Justice is the end result – we must do what we do [out of public view]”said Snell.

Two other housemates were in the house at the time of the killings and survived, appearing to have slept through the crimes, police say. The surviving housemates are not being considered suspects, police said.

As students return to campus after the Thanksgiving holiday, the university is preparing for a candlelight vigil for the four victims, scheduled for Wednesday.

Anyone with information can download digital media at fbi.gov/moscowidaho or contact the tipline at [email protected] or 208-883-7180.

Candles and flowers are laid at a makeshift memorial honoring four slain University of Idaho students outside the Mad Greek restaurant in downtown Moscow, Idaho, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Nicholas K. Geranios/AP

