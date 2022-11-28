India seeks to boost equipment production to remove bottlenecks

Along with rolling out 5G services, the government is preparing to boost domestic production of telecom equipment. According to people in the know, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav has also called a meeting with domestic telecom equipment manufacturers on December 3 to discuss how domestic production bottlenecks can be resolved. .

The CEOs of Dixion, ITI, Tejas, HFCL Shyam Telecom, Nokia and Samsung will attend the meeting.

Talking Points

The government is likely to discuss the supply chain issues faced by companies that have already obtained approvals under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) and DLI (Design Linked Incentive) schemes.

The discussion will also see discussions on assisting businesses with customs and production licenses.

Speaking on the matter, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO at Sterlite Tech, told CNBC_TV18 that demand from European and American markets is strong.

“We continue to see very large capex investments on the back of 5G fibre-to-the-home and these are very large expenditures, which are incurred by the government. Just for the US market itself, the government has committed $65 billion for broadband connectivity and similarly countries like the UK and Germany and of course India have projects like BharatNet so all of this is meeting a very strong automatic booking for us,” he added.

