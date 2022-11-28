India’s housing market remains strong, despite rising rates, report says

NBFCs have ceded market share to banks in recent years. (Representational)

–>

New Delhi:

Even with rising interest rates, Indian lenders can expect to maintain the quality of their mortgage books as the country’s property market remains in upcycle mode, according to a report.

Most property purchases in India include a loan, usually from a bank or non-bank financial company, or NBFC. Bank lending to residential property rose 16% year-on-year to reach Rs 18,058 lakh crore as of September 30, according to data released on October 31 by the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI.

NBFCs, where mortgages are spread across a range of lenders from dedicated housing finance companies to consumer finance companies, saw lending rise by 18.8% to Rs 3.03 lakh crore, it said on Sunday. S and P Global Market Intelligence in a statement.

“We expect asset quality to remain broadly stable in the mortgage lending segment,” Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director and deputy director of ratings at CRISIL, told S and P Global Market Intelligence. “Historically, the asset quality on home loans for banks and NBFCs has not weakened too much.” The gross ratio of non-performing loans in banks’ mortgage portfolios stood at 1.7% in March 2022 and generally remained below 2%, Sitaraman noted.

Home sales in the six months to June rose 60% year over year to 158,705 units, according to data from Knight Frank Research. First-half sales “break through convincingly and reach the highest level since the first half of 2013,” the real estate consultancy firm’s research unit reported in July.

However, as all players compete for the same customers, NBFCs have ceded market share to banks in recent years due to their relatively higher funding costs, according to the report by S and P Global Market Intelligence. NBFCs held a 38% market share in the home loan segment in 2022, up from 42% three years ago, according to a Sept. 14 report from CRISIL.

Rising rates

The RBI raised rates, along with most global peers, to ease inflationary pressures. According to the S&P report, the central bank has raised its overnight rate by a total of 190 basis points since May. With inflation falling in recent months, economists expect further rate hikes to be less pronounced. Still, high rates have translated into higher monthly payments for most borrowers.

“I don’t think interest rate hikes will have a significant impact on housing growth. A home purchase unlike other products is expected after much due diligence within the family,” Renu Sud said. Karnad, managing director of Housing Development Finance Corp. , or HDFC, the nation’s largest NBFC housing by assets. Home loans typically carry a variable interest rate and, unlike a car or durable consumer loan, they are long-term, typically lasting 12 to 15 years, Karnad said, adding that interest rates have relatively less impact on borrowers’ cash flows.

However, house prices in India continued to rise. The RBI house price index, a weighted average of 10 city indexes, rose to 290.6 in the January to March quarter of 2022 from 285.5 a year ago. House prices in the eight major cities, including Delhi and Kolkata, rose 6% year-on-year in the July-September quarter, according to a November 16 joint report from the Confederation of Associations. of Indian property developers, Colliers India and Liases Foras.

The National Capital Region of Delhi saw the largest increase in residential prices at 14% year-on-year, followed by Kolkata and Ahmedabad, with increases of 12% and 11%, respectively, according to The report.

“Home loans hit decade-long historic lows during the pandemic, helping to spark an avalanche of demand that hasn’t abated even as home loan interest rates have started to climb,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, an independent real estate company. Services Society.

“The demand isn’t temporary investor sentiment generated by promises of return on investment – ​​it’s genuine end-user demand driven by Indian’s hard-coded predilection for home ownership. “, Puri said in comments emailed to Market Intelligence.

Demand for housing could falter if there was oversupply based on developers’ exaggerated perception of demand or excessive speculative interest in housing, Puri said. However, “all are extremely unlikely, given lessons from the past, the new highly regulated market environment and India’s still conservative banking system which does not support speculative activity,” Puri added.

Slowdown elsewhere

India’s housing boom contrasts with several other markets, such as the United States, China and Australia, where demand for mortgages has been more sensitive to interest rates. For example, US mortgage rates are now at 7%, down from 3.2% a year ago, according to an Oct. 5 report from Oxford Economics. Prices in each of these markets have fallen.

Lenders such as HDFC, however, are confident that housing demand will not decline any time soon. Housing demand is structural in India, given its demographics, rapid urbanization and economic growth, said Karnad of HDFC. “I don’t think we can even think about the saturation of the home loan market,” the executive said.

HDFC requires the borrower to invest a reasonable amount of equity up front when taking out a loan. Its original average loan-to-value ratio stood at 70% as of June 30, giving the lender a buffer, according to the S&P report. The Company’s collection efficiency for individual loans on a cumulative basis was over 99% in the quarter ended June 30. total non-performing loans represented 1.61% of the loan portfolio.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)