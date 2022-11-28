“Intruder wielding meat cleaver breaks into Auburn, Sydney home of 26-year-old woman sexually assaults him”

<!–

A sex attacker wielding a meat cleaver broke into a woman’s home early last Friday night and sexually assaulted her, police say.

On Monday, detectives from the Sex Crimes Squad traveled to Silverwater Prison to arrest a man in connection with the alleged aggravated sexual assault in Sydney’s central west.

Police allege the 26-year-old was in her room in a unit on Park Road, Auburn at around 6.35pm last Friday when the stranger burst in.

“The man then allegedly threatened the woman and sexually assaulted her, before leaving the unit,” a police spokesman said.

The woman surrendered to the Auburn Police Station shortly after, sparking the police investigation before she was picked up by detectives from State Crime Command’s Sex Crimes Squad under Strike Force Cinnibar.

The spokesperson added on Monday: ‘Following inquiries, Strike Force detectives attended a Silverwater Correctional Facility and arrested a 37-year-old man at approximately 8am today.’