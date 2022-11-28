Iran calls for discipline after USSF removes flag emblem

The United States Soccer Federation briefly displayed the Iranian national flag on social media without the Islamic Republic emblem, saying the move supported protesters in Iran ahead of Tuesday’s two-nations World Cup match in Qatar.

The Iranian government reacted by accusing US Soccer of removing the name of God from its national flag, and the Iranian football federation said that its country would file a complaint with FIFA for the cleaning of the emblem of the Republic Islamic.

“The measures taken with regard to the Islamic Republic of [the] The Iranian flag is against international law and against morality, and we will pursue this through the morality committee of FIFA,” said Safia Allah Faghanpour, legal adviser to the Iranian Football Federation. “They must be held responsible. Obviously they want to affect Iran’s performance against the United States by doing this.

The US Soccer Federation’s decision adds another political storm to the Middle East’s inaugural World Cup, a cup that organizers hoped would be spared controversy off the pitch.

It also comes as the United States takes on Iran in a decisive World Cup match, which was already fraught with decades of enmity between the two countries and domestic protests now challenging the theocratic government in Tehran.

The USSF said in a statement Sunday morning that it had decided to drop the official flag on social media accounts to show “its support for women in Iran who are fighting for basic human rights.”

The US men’s team Twitter account displayed a banner with the team’s group stage matches, with the Iranian flag sporting only its green, white and red colors. The same could be seen in a post on the team’s Facebook and Instagram accounts setting out the point totals so far in their group.

By Sunday afternoon, the normal flag with the emblem had been restored to the Twitter banner as attention grew.

“We wanted to show our support for women in Iran with our graphic for 24 hours,” the federation said.

The USSF displayed the official Iranian flag in a graphic showing the Group B ranking on its website.

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the dispute, according to The New York Times.

The brief absence of the emblem comes as months-long protests have defied the Iranian government since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who had been detained by the country’s vice squad.

USMNT defenders Tim Ream and Walker Zimmerman said on Sunday that the players and coach Gregg Berhalter had no prior knowledge that the federation would use their social network to show support for the cause of Iranian women.

“I think it’s such a focused group on the job at hand, but at the same time, we are compassionate, and we believe strongly in and support women’s rights,” Zimmerman said.

The protests have seen at least 450 people killed since they began, along with more than 18,000 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, an advocacy group that tracks the protests.

Iran has not released casualty or arrest figures for months and alleges without providing evidence that the protests were fomented by its enemies abroad, including the United States.

Tehran is also restricting press access and has detained more than 63 journalists and photographers since the protests began, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists, making coverage of the unrest all the more difficult.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations and its soccer federation did not respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press. As comments raged online, Iranian state television described the US federation as “removing the symbol of Allah” from the Iranian flag.

The emblem of the Islamic Republic, designed in 1980, is made up of four curves with a sword between them. It represents the Islamic saying: “There is no god but God”. It also looks like a tulip or a lotus.

At the top and bottom of the flag there are also 22 inscriptions of “God is great”, which honors the date in the Persian calendar when the Islamic revolution took hold.

The flag has become a point of contention at the World Cup. Apparent pro-government supporters waved it, shouting at those protesting over Amini’s death. Others at matches waved Iran’s lion and sun flag, the emblem of its former leader, the late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

More security forces could be seen in Iran’s last game against Wales. In the capital Tehran, riot police – the same police cracking down on protests – waved the Iranian flag after Wales’ victory, angering protesters.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.