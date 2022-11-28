Is Brittany a land of tornadoes? – Brittany

On November 24, a tornado with winds over 100 km/h hit the small town of Plovan, in southern Finistère. In just a few minutes, a dozen houses were damaged: roofs torn off, verandas gutted… Damage which, fortunately, caused no injuries.

For Benjamin Porée, storm hunter, what happened in Plovan would have been triggered by a waterspout. “Even if it is not proven, there is a good chance that it is the case, he assures. It happens quite frequently and especially at the end of the hot season. We can thus have water that is still relatively warm and a descent of very cold air at altitude. With such a temperature difference, one superimposed on the other forms ingredients conducive to this kind of phenomenon. And when the waterspout forms at sea and the winds are strong, it can penetrate inland and turn into a tornado”. On November 1, a waterspout was also observed in Penmarc’h.

“A mini-tornado does not exist”

On September 1, still in Finistère, but further north, between Gouesnou and Bourg-Blanc, a mini-tornado was seen above a field, without however causing any damage.

“A mini-tornado does not exist, warns Benjamin Poiré. It would rather be a whirlwind phenomenon called a gustnado, which is the stage just before the tornado forms. A gustnado (contraction of “gust front tornado”) is a whirlwind that is born in the violent winds, which blow in front of a storm cloud.

On August 2, near Pipriac (35), a surfer had filmed what he believed to be a tornado. It was actually a “Dust Devil”, a whirlwind of dust. “The Dust Devils are first and foremost hot air that rises. Around the column, a vortex forms. It’s a very simple phenomenon”, described Stéven Tual, meteorologist for Météo Bretagne. Fires and parched soils can trigger these Dust Devils.

Cornwall more affected

Obviously, tornadoes and waterspouts affect more regions than others in Brittany. This is how Cornouaille has been a victim of this in recent years: in Plozévet and Melgven, in October 2021; in Clohars-Carnoët, in December 2019; in Châteaulin, in September 2016; in Crozon, in July 2013, in Plogoff, in July 2009…

For the storm hunter, this location is explained by the meeting of two phenomena: “North of the Pointe du Raz, we have currents which arrive very quickly and which are drained by the depressions of very cold currents. And in Morbihan, we have warm currents that come up from the Bay of Biscay, with southerly winds drained by the depressions. »

Is global warming to blame?

Is global warming the cause of these waterspouts in Brittany? “No, not really, answers Benjamin Porée. We always have and we always will. On the other hand, it will be necessary to monitor the recurrence. With climate change, the sea is getting warmer and warmer, the more the phenomenon is likely to be present. »