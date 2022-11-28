Is it time to have higher expectations of Heat’s Bam Adebayo? – Denver Post

Q: Ira, finally Bam Adebayo is the straw that stirs the drink. – Juan, Miami Beach.

A: What Bam Adebayo has done in the last two games has been impressive – and necessary. But I’m still not convinced that’s what he wants to do, needs to do or what the team needs him to do every night. It’s more about stepping up the moment with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry under the weather and Tyler Herro working to get back into shape. Against some players, like everyone the Hawks put there on Sunday, there should continue to be such moments. But also appreciate that the Hawks were without Clint Capela, which makes the difference. Now do it in back-to-back games against the Celtics and then we can talk about taking it to the next level. But, yes, the possibilities are there, that’s all you can ask for at this stage of Bam’s development.

Q: We have Tyreek Hill, Keith Tkachuk, now Messi. It’s time for the Heat to get Kevin Durant. -Kelly.

A: First off, it’s not like the Heat don’t already have Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. So there is already a pair of leading men in place. And you can’t keep coming back for more. The Heat essentially locked in that payroll with the signing of Kyle Lowry. And with Tyler Herro extended and effectively out of business, resources are currently lacking. Or they could just go ahead and sign Ronaldo.

Q: Has Jimmy logged out? Is he angry that Pat Riley and company haven’t done anything to improve the team? His absence seems passive-aggressive to me. And recent comments from Erik Spoelstra seem to suggest an underlying problem. Am I far from base? – Cheryl, Fort Lauderdale.

A: When it comes to injuries, it’s hard to assess another man’s pain. But the treatment Jimmy Butler received for his knee pain is real, and it’s a condition that has bothered him before. That said, it’s also safe to say that Jimmy would probably prefer the side more, having pushed PJ Tucker to stay with the team after last season’s run in an NBA Finals game. The hope is that with the return of Tyler Herro, the Heat won’t have to rely on Jimmy so much for minutes and points going forward.

()