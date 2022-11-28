Italy: after the drama of Ischia, the controversy swells over illegal constructions

While four people are still missing, the bodies of eight people, including that of a newborn baby and a five-year-old girl, were found under the tons of mud that invaded Ischia on Friday after a landslide of ground caused by the torrential rains but also by the lack of maintenance and prevention. And while the government proclaims a state of emergency and releases an initial envelope of 200 million euros, the controversy swells, in particular, on the question of irregular buildings which threaten the security of the country and its inhabitants, at each event. climatic. And not only in Ischia because, according to estimates by several research institutes, some 20,000 irregular dwellings are built each year in Italy.

Inspections on construction sites should be intensified

On the other side of the Alps, 94% of Italian municipalities are located in areas at hydrogeological risk and 44% of the territory is at seismic risk. In this context, a reorganization of the real estate heritage is essential. An impossible mission, deplores the League of the Environment, Legambiente, which affirms that only 32.9% of the buildings dedicated to destruction were demolished, between 2004 and 2021, on a national scale.

To reverse the trend, it would be necessary to intensify controls on construction sites and enforce demolition orders, breaking the vicious circle of collusion between local authorities and owners. And above all, put an end to the amnesties which allow, occasionally, the Italians to regularize their situation. For example, a specific standard in Ischia, where 600 abusive dwellings are currently subject to a demolition order, was inserted, in 2018, in the decree on the reconstruction of the Genoa bridge. This device linked to the reconstruction, after the earthquake which struck Ischia, in 2017, concerned mostly irregular dwellings built in risk areas of the island, despite the multiple restrictions on construction. Thanks to this standard, some of the owners have been able to regularize their situation with, as a bonus, State aid.

A political trap

The opposition and environmental associations have already asked the government to secure the country quickly. A huge political trap for part of the executive, the Minister of the Environment, Gilberto Pichetto, proposing to imprison the authorities who favor irregular constructions while Matteo Salvini, boss of the League and Minister of Infrastructure, is favorable to the amnesties of all kinds. For her part, the head of government, Giorgia Meloni, recently promised to relax the standards on the criminal responsibility of city councilors for abuse of power and influence peddling.