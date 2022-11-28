Lab-grown food is no way to feed the planet | Food

I agree with George Monbiot that curbing the relentless expansion of industrial agriculture into valuable ecosystems is essential if Earth’s life support systems are to survive. What concerns me is Monbiot’s solution (Embrace what may be the most important green technology ever. It could save us all, November 24). Near desperation at the world’s failure to take effective action to curb this destruction, Monbiot is turning to technical solutions, like precision fermentation, which can produce food without photosynthesis, virtually from scratch. This means that it takes 1,700 times less land to produce protein than in the most efficient agricultural system in the world.

But this high-tech solution has its dangers. Even though Monbiot says he would like poor countries around the world to install fermentation tanks under local control, that seems unlikely. The technology, developed under the control of the company, has been patented. Profit-driven corporations are unlikely to democratize control, and technology is likely to be used by them to extend their reach into the natural world.

The only real hope comes from building a massive global movement of climate activists, youth movements, traditional peasant movements, indigenous activists and others. They have shown that it is possible to build resilient local food systems while protecting the ecosystem.

A sudden shift to large-scale global production of cheap food through a technological fix could threaten the livelihoods of traditional communities when their knowledge is needed more than ever. While precision fermentation can have a complementary role to play, it should be monitored and placed under public control. Otherwise, it could do more harm than good.

Sue Branford

Clun, Shropshire

Every time we have tried to simplify and streamline the food production process, it has led to unintended and damaging consequences. Synthetic fertilizers, chemical pesticides, plant and herbaceous monocultures, intensive farming, crops ready to use herbicides, use of antibiotics: the list is long. The George Monbiot who has long pleaded with passion for the protection of all the complexity of the web of life knows all this. But here’s another George Monbiot who seems to think we can solve all our problems just by playing with a few chemicals in a lab. George Mark One – Eco George – has often made a strong case for the precautionary principle. Maybe he should have a word with the Mark Two – Tech Bro George version.

Richard Middleton

Crossmichael, Dumfries and Galloway

George Monbiot’s brave new world of precision fermentation evokes a dystopian future of mega-factories churning out 1,001 varieties of artificial foods. The fundamental problem with this technology is that, given the choice, few people would choose it. The future of food production will involve major changes to protect the environment. However, abolishing cultured and fished foods and replacing them with factory-made substitutes might not work, at least in countries where people are free to choose what they eat. The kind of extremist solutions proposed by Monbiot would require either nightmare, Elon Musk-style capitalism or Chinese-style state control. Please let us at least choose what and how we eat.

Ian Healey

Worthing, West Sussex