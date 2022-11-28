Landslide kills at least 14 people attending funeral in Cameroon

Dozens of people attended a funeral on a football pitch. (Representative)

–>

Yaoundé, Cameroon:

A landslide in the Cameroonian capital, Yaoundé, killed at least 14 people attending a funeral on Sunday, the region’s governor said.

“We are transporting the corpses to the morgue of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still in progress,” Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon’s Center region, told media. places.

Dozens of people were attending a funeral on a football pitch at the foot of a 20-meter high embankment, which collapsed on top of them, witnesses told Reuters.

Yaoundé is one of the wettest cities in Africa and is made up of dozens of steep hills lined with huts. Heavy rains have triggered several devastating floods across the country this year, weakening infrastructure and displacing thousands of people.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)