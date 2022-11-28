Lindsay Whalen and Carolyn Peck top HOF women’s hoops category

Former Minnesota Lynx star Lindsay Whalen and ESPN analyst Carolyn Peck, the first black head coach to win the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, are among five women to be inducted into the Temple next year. of women’s basketball fame, it was announced on Sunday.

The induction will take place on April 29 in the hall in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Whalen, who was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., in September, led Minnesota to the 2004 Women’s Final Four and is now the head women’s basketball coach at her alma mater. She won two Olympic gold medals with Team USA.

Whalen helped lead the Lynx to four WNBA titles and also led the Connecticut Sun to the 2004 and 2005 WNBA Finals.

Peck led Purdue to the 1999 NCAA title, a groundbreaking achievement for black head coaches in the women’s game. Peck, who played collegiately at Vanderbilt, has also served as head coach for the WNBA and the Florida Gators, in addition to being a collegiate assistant at Tennessee, Kentucky, Purdue and his alma mater.

Peck is a longtime commentator and analyst for women’s college basketball and the WNBA for ESPN.

The other inductees are 1984 Olympic gold medalist and Illinois State star Cathy Boswell, former Texas women’s athletic director Donna Lopiano, and longtime WNBA referee Lisa Mattingly.

Lopiano served as director of the Women’s Sports Foundation from 1992 to 2007, after serving as a Texas administrator from 1975 to 1992. Women’s teams won 18 national championships in six different sports in Texas during her time there.

Mattingly officiated for 38 years, including 10 NCAA Women’s Championship games and five WNBA Finals.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame also announced the recipient of the Trailblazers of the Game Award, which will be presented to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).