Looking Back At Nine Years Of Bull Run

If the first part of the above headline about Bitcoin price had your heart pumping, it might be time to reduce the amount of leverage you are using.

No, we aren’t calling for BTC to reach a target of $1,000 – we are instead looking back and celebrating the nine-year anniversary of the first time Bitcoin breached above $1,000.

Nine Years Ago: BTC Breaks Above $1,000

Bitcoin is now in the midst of its fourth ever bear market and currently trading at a price of around $16,000 per coin. After the dramatic fall from $69,000 in late 2021 to current levels, sentiment has taken a beating. It isn’t unusual to see targets on crypto Twitter for $1,000 BTC in the days ahead.

Today, however, we aren’t as focused on future targets for the top cryptocurrency, but the long journey Bitcoin has had from when it first passed $1,000.

Nine years ago from yesterday, on November 27, 2013, BTC breached above $1,000. The level proved to be significant at the time, with BTCUSD trading above $1,000 for less than ten days before the 2014-2015 bear market started.

From that point on, it was more than 1000 days before Bitcoin passed $1,000 again. But when it passed it again, Bitcoin became a household name.

Bitcoin breached $1,000 exactly nine years ago yesterday | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Where To Next: $1K or $1M Per Bitcoin?

$1,000 per BTC was significant for several reasons. It was a large, rounded number in US dollars, but 1 BTC was almost exactly the same price of an ounce of gold at the time.

After breaching above $1,000 a second time, Bitcoin went on to climb just under 2,000% to nearly $20,000 per coin. Today, five years later, BTC is below the 2017 bull market peak.

From the $1,000 milestone to current prices at around $16,000 per BTC, the top cryptocurrency still has more than 16,000% ROI its held onto. From its inception, it has gained more than 150,000,000% cumulatively.

Despite this, there are equal calls for a revisit to the $1,000 level as there are for Bitcoin reaching $1 million per coin, making BTC the most interesting speculative asset of all-time.

