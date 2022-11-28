Macron wants to develop an RER “in ten French cities” – France

Emmanuel Macron announced this Sunday his objective of developing daily rail transport of the RER type in ten French cities in order to promote ecological transition.

“To fulfill our ecological ambition, I want us to have a great national ambition: in ten large cities, in ten French metropolises, to develop an RER network, a network of urban trains”, he said. exposed in a sequence posted on YouTube, in which he answers questions from Internet users on ecology.

The Regional Express Network (RER) is the dense network of regional trains circulating in Ile-de-France at a high rate. It has steadily expanded since the 1960s.

Projects already in development

“The RER is not only in Paris”, pleaded this Sunday evening in the presidential entourage, underlining the project to “ensure that in the large French cities today congested, people who have journeys commuters can do them without a car, by decarbonizing their journeys thanks to these metropolitan RERs”.

According to the Élysée, quoted by franceinfo, around fifteen projects are already under development. The metropolises of Lille, Bordeaux, Lyon and Aix-Marseille would be concerned.

Terminal in charge of the file

Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne will be responsible for carrying out these major works, the same source said, and while “projects have begun to emerge in the territories”.

For the Élysée, “it is a question of putting a boost and prioritizing in 10 cities”, auguring a “big planning work”.