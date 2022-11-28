Many California gun controls challenged in light of Bruen

A series of cases challenging California gun control in light of NYSRPA v. Bruen (2022) are scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in San Diego.

Breitbart News reported that the United States Supreme Court struck down New York’s just cause requirement for issuing a concealed carry permit on June 23, 2022, via Brown.

In the majority opinion for the Brown decision, Judge Clarence Thomas wrote that the Second Amendment protects “an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home.”

He noted: “Although we noticed in [District of Columbia v. Heller (2008)] that the need for armed self-defense is perhaps “most acute” at home, id., at 628, we have not suggested that the need is insignificant elsewhere. Many Americans are in greater danger outside the home than inside…[and] the text of the Second Amendment reflects this reality.

The washington time paraphrased Thomas’s emphasis on the importance of decisions like Brown, McDonald v. Chicago (2010), and Heller, saying, “The test the courts must apply is whether a gun restriction would have seemed reasonable to the founding generation who crafted and ratified the Second Amendment. Otherwise, the law must give way to the Constitution.

Now California gun control will be challenged in light of Brown.

California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) on Friday signed a bill allowing private citizens to sue the makers and sellers of illegal “ghost guns” and any firearms Democrats call illegal. “assault weapons”. — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 23, 2022

The San Diego Union-Tribune observed hearings on Monday in cases that “could bring sweeping changes to local and state firearms laws, including those ban homemade firearms, those that ban assault and large capacity weapons magazines, and those that restrict gun purchases based on a buyer’s age or the frequency of the buyer’s purchases.

Chuck Michel, attorney and president of the California Rifle and Pistol Association, noted that challenges to these California gun control laws had been filed before, but that was before the specific method of testing gun control laws. gun control, as stated in Brown.

Michael noted:Now it’s a new test. Everything is to be reviewed under the new test. It’s a redo.

