Markelle Fultz, Jalen Suggs among Magic players who’ll be out vs. 76ers

It looked like the Orlando Magic were going to take a significant step in having more players healthy and available Sunday vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

That didn’t come to fruition.

The Magic were without six key players: Cole Anthony (torn right internal oblique), Wendell Carter Jr. (strained right plantar fascia strain), Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness) and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness).

This story will be updated.

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

