Marvel Star Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino

Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu has applauded Quentin Tarantino for his recent remarks about Marvel movies.

At the start of the week, the pulp Fiction filmmaker appeared on the 2 bears, 1 cave podcast where he took aim at superhero movies, complaining that the hit franchise “are the only things that seem to get done.”

The 59-year-old Oscar winner slammed the actors who star in these films, calling out the characters played by Chris Evans (Captain America) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor) without mentioning the actors by name.

“Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is…you have all these actors who rose to fame playing these characters. But they are not movie stars. Right? Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star,” he said.

The infamous director has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with the Marvel franchise. Getty Images

The Kill Bill The director went on to say that he has an “axe to grind” with Marvel.

“Those are the only things that seem to be done,” Tarantino said.

“And those are the only things that seem to generate any kind of excitement among a fanbase or even the studio that makes them.

“That’s what excites them. And, you know, it’s just the fact that they’re the entire representation of that era of cinema right now.

Taking to Twitter, Liu expressed his frustrations with the famed director and Martin Scorsese for slamming Marvel.

“If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom were Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to direct a $400+ million movie,” Liu tweeted.

“I am in awe of their cinematic genius. They are transcendent authors. But they can’t point their noses at me or anyone.

Although Simu Liu slapped Tarantino, he’s not the first director to comment on the powerful film franchise. Getty Images for Disney

“No film studio is or will ever be perfect. But I’m proud to work with one that has made strenuous efforts to improve on-screen diversity by creating heroes who empower and inspire people from all communities. everywhere.

“I also loved ‘the golden age’…but it was white as hell.”

In 2019, Scorsese said that Marvel movies are “not cinema”.

“Honestly, the closest I can think of them, no matter how well done, with actors doing their best under the circumstances, is theme parks,” said The Taxi driver director says Empire.

“It’s not the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional and psychological experiences to another human being.”

The dead the filmmaker dubbed his comments while attending the BFI London Film Festival, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“It’s very good for those who like this type of film and, by the way, knowing what’s in them now, I admire what they do,” he said.

“It’s not my kind of thing, it just isn’t. It creates a different kind of audience that thinks cinema is that.