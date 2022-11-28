Meet Jayanti Chauhan, the daughter of Bisleri owner, who refused to run the Rs 7,000 Crore business

Bisleri, one of India’s oldest bottled mineral water companies, is expected to have a new owner as soon as its chairman Ramesh Chauhan announces his decision to sell the business for Rs 7,000 crore.

On November 24, the veteran industrialist revealed he was looking for a buyer for his packaged water business Bisleri International and was in talks with several players including Tata Consumer Products Ltd.

Asked why Bisleri was sold, the 82-year-old entrepreneur said someone had to deal with it since his daughter Jayanti was not interested in taking it over.

Although Ramesh Chauhan didn’t reveal more details, here’s what we know about Bisleri’s vice president, Jayanti Chauhan or JRC as she’s popularly known.

1.) Jayanti Chauhan spent most of her childhood in Delhi, Bombay and New York.

2.) She studied Product Development at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni Milano, and Fashion Styling and Photography at the London College of Fashion.

3.) JRC started his Bisleri journey at the age of 24, under the guidance of his father.

4.) She took over the Delhi office, where she started locally, and also took on the challenge of renovating the factory and automating various processes.

5.) Jayanti Chauhan has also restructured departments such as HR, Sales and Marketing to build stronger teams.

6.) According to the Bisleri website, with extensive global exposure and cross-category experience, Jayanti Chauhan took charge of the Mumbai office in 2011.

7.) Jayanti Chauhan worked on new product development and actively participated in streamlining operations for Bisleri Mineral Water, Himalayan Vedica Natural Mineral Water (the Luxury Segment), Fruit Drinks fizzy drinks and Bisleri hand purifier.