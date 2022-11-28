meeting between Presidents Putin and Tokaev – RT in French

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speak on November 28 via video conference at the 18th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum taking place in Orenburg, Russia.

Freshly re-elected President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is in Orenburg, Russia, on November 28. He is participating with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the 18th interregional cooperation forum of Russia and Kazakhstan, which takes place on the eve of a meeting between the Kazakh leader and French President Emmanuel Macron.

