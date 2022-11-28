Nasa's Orion Breaks Distance Record Set By Apollo 13 – Nbc Chicago

NASA’s Orion capsule broke the distance record set by Apollo 13 for a mission with a spacecraft designed to carry humans through deep space and back to Earth.

The capsule, part of NASA’s Artemis mission to return humans to the Moon and eventually Mars, broke the record on Saturday morning.

The previous record of 248,655 miles was set during the Apollo 13 mission in 1970.

NASA launched the Artemis I mission to the Moon early Wednesday morning on the East Coast. The Space Launch System’s first test flight carries the Orion capsule, which will orbit the moon and return to Earth.

The Orion capsule will continue even further, being at a maximum distance of about 270,000 miles from Earth on Monday. On Sunday evening, Orion was 266,000 miles from Earth.

“Artemis builds on the Apollo experience. With Artemis, humans will return to the lunar surface, and this time to stay there,” NASA said in a statement. “NASA will lead the way in collaboration with international and commercial partners to establish the first long-term presence on the Moon. Then we will use what we learn on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap: sending the first astronauts on the Moon. Mars.”

Orion reached the moon on November 21, rounding the back of the moon and passing within 80 miles. It’s the first time a capsule has visited the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago, and marked a milestone in the $4.1 billion test flight that began on 16 november.

Orion’s flight path took it over Apollo landing sites 11, 12 and 14 – humanity’s first three lunar landings.