Netflix’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Makes $15 Million in First Week in Limited Theatrical Release

The Netflix movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery garnered what is expected to be a $15 million opening in its first week after opening $13.3 million in its first five days.

The box office totals were a record for Netflix, marking the streaming service’s highest-grossing theatrical release for a film before it came online.

The three-day opening of the $9.3 million film marks the tenth-best opening for a film in less than 900 theaters, finishing ahead of titles such as 1991’s The Doors, which grossed $9.1 million in 840 rooms; and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason, which opened to $8.68 million in 530 theaters in 2004, Deadline reported.

The cast of the Rian Johnson-directed film includes Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, Dave Bautista, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

The film was screened at the three largest film companies in the country: AMC, Regal and Cinemark.

Sources told Deadline that Netflix made a business deal with theaters, charging them rental fees of around 40% compared to the typical 60-70% study range, and spending four times as much on the exhibitor marketing.

Cinemark had previously screened Netflix movies from the aftermath of the 2020 pandemic.

Critical favorite: Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are seen in the film, which scored 93% on Rotten Tomatoes on Sunday

Soaring: The three-day opening of the $9.3 million film marks the tenth best opening for a film in less than 900 theaters

Surpassed: The previous highest opening for the streamer was 2021 action movie Red Notice – starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot; Henwick, Hudson and Janelle Monae are seen in a photo from the suite

Some of the best theaters to screen the film, according to Deadline, included AMC Lincoln Square NYC, Cineplex Odeon Varsity in Toronto, AMC Burbank, AMC Century City, AMC Boston Common, Alamo Drafthouse Brooklyn, AMC Grove LA, AMC Disney Springs 24 in Buena Vista , Florida, AMC Empire 25 NYC and AMC Dine-In Thoroughbred in Franklin, Tennessee.

Glass Onion had a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes on Sunday.

The film’s predecessor, 2019’s Knives Out, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2019, grossed $41.4 million on its five-day release en route to a $165.3 million opening.

The previous highest opening for the streamer was 2021 action movie Red Notice – starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot – after a three-day opening of $1.25-1.5 million. The film is also the streaming service’s most-watched film worldwide with over 364 million hours watched.

Disappointment: Disney’s $135 million movie Strange World had an underperforming $28 million opening worldwide

Pale sum: The film had a domestic opening of $11,900,000 in 4,174 theaters

Elsewhere, Disney World’s $135 million movie Weird had an underperforming opening of $28 million worldwide. The film had a domestic opening of $11,900,000 in 4,174 theaters.

The film, which was co-directed by Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, features the voices of celebrities such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid and Lucy Liu.

Glass Onion and Strange World are set to debut on their studio streaming services around Christmas, with Glass Onion leaving theaters until the day it airs on the streamer, December 23.