Nets kick off 7 home games with win over Trail Blazers – The Denver Post

Not every win will be pretty at first, but for the Nets, it’s how you end, not how you start.

Sunday’s 111-97 win over the Portland Trail Blazers was ugly early on. The Trail Blazers exposed some of Brooklyn’s weaknesses — rebounding and defending — through the first three quarters.

And then the Nets held their opponent to just 17 points in the fourth quarter to claim the win.

The Nets can’t be picky about how their wins line up. Their win over the shorthanded Trail Blazers brings them one game closer to a tied record, with the lottery-bound Orlando Magic awaiting the second leg of a straight streak on Monday.

That sets the stage for the team to start its seven-game home run with two straight wins — maybe even three if they can protect the horn field against the Toronto Raptors the following game.

Still, there were times when victory didn’t seem certain, and to be clear, a loss to a Trail Blazers team without superstar point guard Damian Lillard would have underscored some of the Nets’ poor performance in recent outings.

The Trail Blazers played through Jusuf Nurkic, the brute force big man who wreaked havoc on the glass and finished with 14 rebounds. Nurkic only finished with 17 points but could have had more had he played more aggressively. The Trail Blazers outshot the Nets, 42-38, including 11-4 on the offensive glass. They also got 29 points from Jerami Grant.

Things didn’t fall into place for Brooklyn until the fourth quarter.

The fourth quarters were particularly tricky for the Nets. In the loss to the Pacers, they lost the fourth quarter, 40-23.

This time the defense showed up, as did the timely shooting. Seth Curry busted for 29 points off the bench and hit seven threes. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 31 points and Kyrie Irving scored 22 on 8-of-17 shooting from the field.

The Nets are just one game under the .500 mark and have the opportunity to move up the standings with six more games at home.

They will reach even if they can defeat a young Orlando Magic team on Monday, although the Nets have losses to lesser opponents that suggest no team can be overlooked.

