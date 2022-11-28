Nick Fuentes is a symptom of the Trump and GOP problem, not the disease

Comment this story Comment

If virulent anti-Semite Nick Fuentes hadn’t joined former President Donald Trump for dinner last week, what might the days of conversation that followed have been like? Fuentes arrived at Mar-a-Lago in the company of Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), who was welcomed by Trump and others to Mar-a-Lago with open arms – despite Ye joining to anti-Semitic tropes and rhetoric.

If Fuentes hadn’t been there, would Trump sitting down to a meal with Ye have generated something close to the same headlines? Was Trump’s mistake simply on the scale of the anti-Semitism he was seemingly indifferent to?

The Trump-Fuentes conference sparked a very familiar conversation about whether Republican leaders would take Trump to task, a conversation that only takes on a slightly different hue due to Trump’s announced 2024 presidential bid. But the the most important consideration is how Trump and others in his party continue to allow the boundaries of acceptable behavior for their potential supporters to stretch outward.

Sign up for How To Read This Chart, a weekly data bulletin from Philip Bump

Admittedly, the Trump-Ye-Fuentes dinner raises a host of other issues that seem like ones Republican officials might want to address. Did the guy leading the 2024 nomination polls just sit down to eat with someone? Is there anyone checking for Mar-a-Lago’s presence, let alone Trump’s access? How does this obvious failure color the understanding of Trump’s retention of classified documents for months, including in an unlocked room accessible to the public? That would seem like trouble for the GOP, at least in the abstract, especially if Trump were the party’s presidential nominee again.

For now, however, these are incidental matters.

The focus on Fuentes’ meeting with Trump is deserved. The monitoring group Right Wing Watch has cut a Number of segments of his show, including one of after trump dinner in which Fuentes said he got Trump’s endorsement. Here is one of the less grotesque excerpts.

Nick Fuentes says America must become an authoritarian Catholic nation where Jews have no power or influence: “I want this country to have Catholic media, Catholic Hollywood, Catholic government. I want it to be an occupied Catholic government, not an occupied Jewish government. ” pic.twitter.com/65p9EgQzGB — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 25, 2022

It’s especially deserved, though, because it’s a known entity in American politics. It’s not just that he has an online following that treats his nonsense as legitimate and valid. It’s because he’s rubbed shoulders with elected Republicans before, forcing similar conversations about acceptability and access. When Rep. Paul A. Gosar (R-Arizona) was scheduled to appear at a fundraiser to benefit Fuentes’ right-wing group, it sparked news stories and forced Gosar to play defense. When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) spoke at a conference hosted by Fuentes’ group — along with Gosar — ​​she claimed to be unaware of Fuentes’ background.

In either case, Fuentes’ infiltration of elected party members could be (and has been) seen as novel or marginal. However, none of these things are true now: Fuentes is well known and Trump is at the center of Republican politics.

Republican officials took advantage of the timing here. News of the reunion emerged over the Thanksgiving weekend, meaning it didn’t garner much attention and made it easier for the party to engage in their now deeply familiar habit of doing pretending not to have seen what Trump was doing. From 2015 until around noon on January 6, 2021, this was the standard response to Trump’s behavior: Oh he said/did that? I hadn’t heard. Party leaders and elected officials would simply wait for something else to emerge and avoid having to criticize Trump. The dinner took place several days ago now, and few Republicans (beyond those likely to vie with Trump for the nomination) have criticized Trump for having dinner with Fuentes. Even some of the criticism has been tentatively indirect, as in the vague and facile case of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. denunciation of anti-Semitism.

Trump, for his part, reacted as he usually does: trying different social media posts and trying to defuse things just enough to blow things up. Ye “showed up with three of his friends, whom I knew nothing about,” he said on Friday, a proclamation later amended to describe Ye’s guests differently: “including two whom I did not know, l ‘other political person I have’ hasn’t been seen in years. (The “political person” was Karen Giorno, who described the meal to The Washington Post.)

The Guardian reports that advisers to Trump pushed him to denounce Fuentes more clearly. Instead, Trump offered a pallid “I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.” According to Ye and Fuentes, Trump responded positively to Fuentes’ presence “because he flattered him and encouraged his more pugilistic instincts,” as a source told the Post. But there ! Trump did not know him; let’s all move on.

The conversation at dinner included a telling element. Ye and Fuentes suggested that Trump should have pardoned those involved in the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, which Trump said he would do if he won again in 2024. He was a musician who was castigated for anti-Semitism and an explicit anti-Semitism encouraging the former president to express his formal approval of the most toxic and violent display of his political support. And Trump was undoubtedly receptive to the argument.

This, and not anti-Semitism per se, is the GOP’s problem with Trump. It’s that Trump has always been desperate to send signals to his support base that he agrees with her and likes them. That his political instincts have always been focused on keeping his strongest supporters loyal, a tactic that helped him narrowly win the presidency in 2016. Other party members, often worried about the party’s primaries, have adopted a similar policy of refusing to confront Trump’s base, which is why the response to controversies has always been silence.

The new challenge is that Trump’s base includes more and more toxic elements. Trump thoughtlessly encourages QAnon adherents on Truth Social after years to keep them at arm’s length. He embraced the idea that the Capitol rioters were unfairly targeted, despite the day’s violence. He attacked American Jews because he ignored Ye’s rhetoric in favor of depicting Ye as a symbol of support for black America.

In other words, the base to which he and his party are beholden is increasingly littered with elements that would once have been incomprehensible as targets of political outreach. By now, the fringe has come so close to the establishment that only people like Fuentes are still sitting on the fringe in the first place. The disinterest in kicking anyone out of the party’s political tent is the central issue that makes a Trump-Fuentes dinner possible in the first place.

By the way, Trump himself answered our original question. On Truth Social, he shrugged that he should have turned Ye down. After all, the two “got along great”. Also, during the dinner, Ye” didn’t express any anti-Semitism, and I appreciated all the nice things he said about me on “Tucker Carlson.” Why wouldn’t I agree to meet you? »