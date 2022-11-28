North of England rail faces ‘total chaos’, business group warns | Railway industry

Business leaders have warned that rail services in the north of England could ‘collapse into utter chaos’ unless the government presses urgently to resolve months of disruption.

Rail services are already seeing historic levels of cancellations, and the impending introduction of a new timetable could lead to a ‘crisis’, has warned the Northern Powerhouse Partnership (NPP), which represents northern industry. England, in a letter to British Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

The call for urgent government intervention in private rail services was made by NPP vice-chairmen, former Siemens UK chief executive Jürgen Maier and Jim O’Neill, the former economist chief of investment bank Goldman Sachs, who is among the potential candidates. bidders for Manchester United Football Club. The lobby group is chaired by former Chancellor George Osborne to push for economic development in the north of England.

Maier said the disruption was costing travelers and businesses dearly in lost time and business, with corporate events and associated businesses such as hotels and restaurants being particularly hard hit.

“We’re saying: government, you really need to push and make sure you get this sorted and get business going again before we have a miserable Christmas,” Maier told BBC radio on Monday.

“The whole schedule will collapse, and there will be even more cancellations, and people will no longer be able to rely on these important services,” he said. “We cannot continue as we are. If we don’t get approval for a working day agreement to be negotiated this week, it will be too late.”

The proportion of canceled services in Britain has more than doubled since 2015, rising to one in 26 of all train journeys interrupted in the year up to October 15, according to an analysis carried out this month by the Monitor figures from the Office of Rail and Route (ORR). Services have also been disrupted by a wave of strikes, with more expected to take place over Christmas unless unions reach agreements with the government.

The NPP said there were already more cancellations in the north of England on TransPennine Express than after the crisis in May 2018, when the introduction of a new timetable led to the cancellation of thousands of trains during weeks of disruption. It has raised concerns of an even worse impact this time around, when a new timetable with increased services comes into effect on December 11.

TransPennine Express does not have a working day off agreement with the unions, meaning it is unlikely to be able to fill its schedules when times change. However, government approval is required to reach an agreement.

Henri Murison, chief executive of the NPP, said there would be “real problems” if Harper did not push for a quick deal. He said Harper should deal with the urgent short-term issue separately from planned large-scale reforms to how the railroads operate.

“We are not ready to wait for a big solution,” he said. “We need a band-aid. We are not going to be the guinea pig for a major reform.

Chris Woodroofe, Managing Director of Manchester Airport, said: “Anyone traveling to catch a flight needs to know they will arrive on time, but the current situation is significantly undermining people’s confidence in choosing the train as the best way to get to the airport. This is completely unacceptable and the government must work with the rail operators to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. »

TransPennine Express and Avanti West Coast Main Line, which are battling an overreliance on workers on rest days, are both majority-owned by First Group, an £800m listed company from London. The Avanti disruption means services between London and Manchester are only running once an hour, down from the usual three times an hour.

In a statement to the BBC, which first reported on the NPP’s letter, TransPennine said: ‘We are sorry to all who have been affected by this ongoing disruption. This has been caused by high levels of train crew illness, an intensive crew training program (which includes a training backlog as a direct result of Covid) and infrastructure issues beyond our control.