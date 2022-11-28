Odell Beckham Jr. thrown off plane in Miami, ‘in and out of consciousness’

Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane in Miami on Sunday after he refused to obey the flight crew and lost consciousness as the plane prepared for takeoff.

Flight crew members feared the yet-to-be-signed free agent wide receiver was seriously ill when they struggled to wake him up to tell him to put on his seatbelt , according to TMZ Sports.

The plane began leaving the terminal on Sunday, but was quickly shut down when flight attendants couldn’t get the player to focus.

American Airlines employees reportedly called the police when they failed to wake the player.

Free agent NFL WR Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight from Miami to LAX this morning. American Airlines has confirmed that a customer has been removed from this statement for @YahooSports: pic.twitter.com/p0MYHaE0X3 —Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) November 27, 2022

Eventually, Beckham was seen being escorted off the plane by Miami police:

OBJ was escorted by cops to the airport ticket office, I was told. Video of @TheMalibuArtist pic.twitter.com/zHZRw10jhD —Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 27, 2022

The Miami PD noted that Beckham followed instructions and walked with them without incident.

FA WR Odell Beckham Jr. gets escorted out of a @AmericanAir plane

pic.twitter.com/wcr37CC9Vf — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 27, 2022

Beckham was not detained or cited for anything, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Super Bowl LVI player is expected to meet with several teams this week to see who can pick him up this season.

