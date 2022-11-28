Odell Beckham Jr. thrown off plane in Miami, ‘in and out of consciousness’

Odell Beckham Jr. thrown off plane in Miami, 'in and out of consciousness'
Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane in Miami on Sunday after he refused to obey the flight crew and lost consciousness as the plane prepared for takeoff.

Flight crew members feared the yet-to-be-signed free agent wide receiver was seriously ill when they struggled to wake him up to tell him to put on his seatbelt , according to TMZ Sports.

The plane began leaving the terminal on Sunday, but was quickly shut down when flight attendants couldn’t get the player to focus.

American Airlines employees reportedly called the police when they failed to wake the player.

Eventually, Beckham was seen being escorted off the plane by Miami police:

The Miami PD noted that Beckham followed instructions and walked with them without incident.

Beckham was not detained or cited for anything, according to Yahoo Sports.

The Super Bowl LVI player is expected to meet with several teams this week to see who can pick him up this season.

Breitbart News

