Ohio State legend Troy Smith sends message after Michigan flag planting incident

Former Ohio State star Troy Smith made it clear Sunday that his teammates would never let Michigan players plant their flag on the Ohio stadium turf.

The Michigan players planted the Block “M” flag on the field after their win over their rivals, which propelled them to the Big Ten Championship Game and put them in good stead to qualify for the college football playoffs.

Twenty-four hours after the loss, Smith made it clear that he would not have flown in his day.

“No one in this pic would let them plant the flag on Block O,” Smith tweeted.

The 2006 Heisman Trophy winner was one of the best quarterbacks to play for Ohio State. He led the team to a BCS National Championship appearance in 2006, but the team lost to Florida 41-14.

Smith finished his career with 5,720 passing yards, 54 touchdowns and 14 rushing touchdowns during his time with the Buckeyes.

The flag-planting incident caused a stir between the rival schools, but Jim Harbaugh stood by his players.

“I want to get this flag and put it in our museum,” Harbaugh told ESPN.

“I think there’s a lot of fuel in the rivalry already. They have songs, the one they give a fuck about the whole state of Michigan. It’s all good. It’s been going on for a century, don’t you think? … It’s perfect.”

Michigan won 45-23, handing Ohio State its first loss of the season.