Oil prices fall to 2022 low as China’s Covid protests escalate

Crude oil prices fell on Monday following the COVID-19 protests in China.

Fear of unrest in the world’s second-largest economy hit market sentiment, sending stocks in Hong Kong and China tumbling.

Protests over China’s COVID-19 restrictions spooked markets early in Asia on Monday, sending U.S. crude oil prices to a low not seen this year and sending Chinese markets tumbling.

The rare public display of dissent spreading in China over the country’s draconian policies against Covid-zero erupted after ten people in the Xinjiang region died in an apartment fire. Some online users have blamed Covid restrictions for hampering rescue efforts and blocking escape routes.

Authorities have denied the charges, but the incident has sparked anger in other parts of China as frustrations mount after three years of tough pandemic restrictions.

Fear of unrest in China – and its potential impact on the world’s second-largest economy – has hit market sentiment, sending oil prices plummeting. China is also one of the world’s largest oil importers.

Benchmark US West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were down 2.9% at $74.09 a barrel as of 12:02 a.m. EST Monday – their lowest level this year, while oil futures International benchmark Brent crude fell to an 11-month low, trading down 2.8% at $81.35 a barrel.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was down about 2% at midday, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index was down 2.2%. The Shanghai Composite was down 1 and the Chinese Yuan fell around 0.5% against the dollar.

“Rising unrest in China in the form of protests in several cities has translated into greater pressure for authorities to reopen, but any indication of reopening seems unlikely to be guided in light of the current record cases.” , wrote Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at online trading platform IG on Monday.

Chinese markets could remain volatile over the coming week, with “any inaction by the authorities to exit its Covid-19 policy potentially catalyzing a more pessimistic mood,” he added.

China reported 40,052 new local cases of COVID-19 on Monday – a daily record for the fifth consecutive day, according to the country’s National Health Commission. This number includes asymptomatic cases.