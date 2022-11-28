On the Red Carpet: Get Ready for a Music-Packed December to Elevate Your Holiday Season

Get ready for a music-filled December to close out 2023.

On The Red Carpet shows you some of the best movies, TV shows and music to elevate your holiday season, and there’s something for Disney fans, Broadway fans, country music fans and more.

We’ll show you the new movies coming in December, including returning to the stunning world of Pandora in “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”

Plus, we’ll show you an exclusive clip from Hulu’s supernatural teen comedy “Darby and the Dead.”

If you’re looking to find out when you can watch your favorite holiday classics, we’ve got you covered too. Also, don’t miss a glimpse of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade.

Hit play in the video player above for a closer look at more movies and music.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.