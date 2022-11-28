On this historic day, November 28, 1925, Grand Ole Opry debuts on WSM radio in Nashville

The Grand Ole Opry, the longest-running broadcast in the world, made its debut on WSM radio in Nashville on this day in history, November 28, 1925.

“The showcase was originally called Barn Dance, after a Chicago radio show called National Barn Dance that had started broadcasting the previous year,” according to History.com.

“Impressed by the popularity of the Chicago-based National Barn Dance, the producers of WSM radio in Nashville decided to create their own version of the show to meet the needs of southern audiences who could not get the signal from Chicago. .”

The Barn Dance was renamed the Grand Ole Opry two years later, thanks to an on-air unscripted moment of inspiration by host George D. Hay on December 10, 1927.

“Following an NBC broadcast of Walter Damrosch’s Music Appreciation Hour [a classical music program]Hay proclaimed on air, “For the past hour we’ve been listening to music drawn largely from the Grand Opera, but from now on we’ll be featuring the great oleopry,” writes the Opry website in its history of the moment. who shaped the future of American music.

Hay’s “big ole opry” turn of phrase affecting a rural American South accent resonated with listeners and proved an instant sensation.

The Barn Dance show was soon rebranded as the Grand Ole Opry – and hasn’t stopped growing ever since.

Hay “was a remarkable visionary and colorful romantic who played a vital role in the marketing and promotion of country music,” writes the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Grand Ole Opry originally aired from the National Life & Accident Insurance Company fifth floor radio station studio in Nashville.

The Opry’s growth jumped in 1932, when WSM, Tennessee’s first clear-channel station, added a 50,000-watt transmitter.

New technology has made WSM “a national giant,” the station’s website says.

Now the Grand Ole Opry could be heard in vast swaths of the country, far beyond its Nashville home.

It has become a national institution.

The show became so popular that it moved to the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville in 1943.

The Grand Ole Opry built its own theater and country music campus, Opryland, in 1974, about 10 miles east of downtown.

The Opryland Theater is still a showcase for American song today, ranging from traditional Appalachian fiddlers to contemporary country music’s top hitmakers.

“The Grand Ole Opry and National Barn Dance aired on Saturday nights and featured folk music, fiddle music, and the relatively new genre of country-western music,” History.com reports.

“Both shows created a growing following for a unique American style of music and paved the way for many of America’s most beloved musicians – singer cowboy Gene Autry got his first big break on the National Barn Dance. “

Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton have all won national acclaim with their early career performances at the Grand Ole Opry.

A statue of Lynn, who died last month, stands outside Ryman Auditorium today.

Cash, as an unknown teenager in 1950, met his future wife June Carter, already a famous country music performer, backstage at Ryman Auditorium.

Their relationship would go on to become one of the most famous romances in American pop culture history.

Guinness World Records recognized the Grand Ole Opry as the oldest broadcast in the world in 2004.

The unique Grand Ole Opry name, created in a moment of inspiration by host Hay, solidified the show’s rural American identity that has been so essential to its success.

“Hay had a very romantic, nostalgic view of rural life, music and culture, and he carefully cultivated it early in Opry’s programming,” Opry archivist Jen Larson told Fox News Digital.