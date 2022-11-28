Packers’ Aaron Rodgers leaves against Eagles with oblique injury

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an oblique injury late in the third quarter and was questionable to return.

Rodgers has already played the past few weeks with a broken right thumb and appeared to be in pain during a drive in the third that led to a Packers field goal. Rodgers only attempted a few short throws and winced after releasing the ball.

Rodgers was 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He left with his team trailing 34-23.

He injured his thumb Oct. 9 in a thwarted attempt by Hail Mary in the final game of the Packers’ 27-22 loss to the New York Giants in London. Although the Packers have since entered Rodgers with a thumb injury, the four-time MVP hadn’t said publicly until this week that he was broken.

