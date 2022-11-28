Patriots team plane flies University of Virginia athletes to teammates’ funerals

Pin 0 Shares

The team loaned its plane so that University of Virginia football players and staff could attend out-of-state services for their deceased teammates. The New England Patriots used their team plane for a good cause this weekend. One of two Patriot planes allowed University of Virginia football players and staff to attend the out-of-state funerals of teammates killed in a fatal shooting, a Patriots spokesperson told NBC10. The spokesperson told NBC10 that he did not know if the plane was chartered or donated by the Kraft family. Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis Jr. were shot and killed in a charter bus Nov. 13 while returning from a school trip. The three victims were from North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida respectively – the whole team is expected to attend all three funerals. The Patriots’ plane was not used this weekend, as the team lost to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. Newsletter Sign-Up Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com

